 

SJI Declares Quarterly Dividend

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.02.2021, 15:09  |  31   |   |   

FOLSOM, NJ, February 16, 2021 – SJI’s (NYSE: SJI) board of directors declared its regular dividend of $0.3025 per share for the first quarter of 2021. The dividend is payable April 5, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business March 17, 2021. This is SJI’s 70th consecutive year of paying dividends, reflecting the company’s commitment to a consistent, sustainable dividend.

About SJI

SJI (NYSE: SJI), an energy services holding company based in Folsom, NJ, delivers energy services to its customers through three primary subsidiaries. SJI Utilities, SJI’s regulated natural gas utility business, delivers safe, reliable, affordable natural gas to approximately 700,000 South Jersey Gas and Elizabethtown Gas customers in New Jersey. SJI’s non-utility businesses within South Jersey Energy Solutions promote efficiency, clean technology and renewable energy by providing customized wholesale commodity marketing and fuel management services; and developing, owning and operating on-site energy production facilities. SJI Midstream houses the company’s interest in the PennEast Pipeline Project. Visit sjindustries.com for more information about SJI and its subsidiaries. 

###




Wertpapier


03.02.21
SJI to Host Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call
01.02.21
Veterans at South Jersey Industries featured On Military Makeover Operation Career with Montel Williams airing on Lifetime TV