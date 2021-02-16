 

Taronis Fuels Launches Newest Retail Location

MagneGas Demonstrations Generate $2 Million Sales Pipeline

PHOENIX, AZ, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taronis Fuels, Inc., (“Taronis” or “the Company”) (OTCQB: TRNF), a global producer of renewable and socially responsible fuel products, today announced the official opening of its newest industrial gas and welding supply retail location in Peoria, Arizona. The Company operates 22 retail locations under the MagneGas Welding Supply brand in six states. The newest location is at 9012 W Bloomfield Rd and is the Company’s first retail location in Arizona.

The Company relocated its corporate headquarters to Peoria in the summer of 2020 and has made the Arizona market a top priority for growth in 2021 and beyond. The Company selected the Peoria location for multiple operational objectives, as follows:

  • The Company’s first MagneGas Welding Supply retail location in Arizona.
  • The Company is relocating its MagneGas research and engineering team, which is slated to launch its third MagneGas production hub in the second quarter of 2021.
  • The Company plans to use the facility as a regional hub for its wholesale gas distribution division, TGS. The facility will directly serve HVAC gas clients in the Phoenix market, as well as a regional cylinder distribution hub for TGS’s West Coast operations.
  • Lastly, the facility will manufacture all Venturi plasma arc gasification units for both domestic and international deployment.

“We are pleased to officially open our doors in Arizona and begin serving the needs of our clients in the local market,” commented Scott Mahoney, CEO of Taronis Fuels. “For the past several months, we have selectively conducted MagneGas demonstrations for prospective customers. As a former banker for many years in Phoenix, we successfully leveraged several of my longstanding industrial and manufacturing relationships to soft launch our retail operations.”

“Consequently, I am excited to share that we already have a robust pipeline of new clients that have committed to working with our team in Arizona. We currently forecast approximately $2.0 million in annualized sales commitments with new clients in this market prior to the launch of our retail location. At these levels, those revenues are projected to enable us to launch this location with a clear path to scaled profitability.”

Wertpapier


