Taronis Fuels Launches Newest Retail Location

MagneGas Demonstrations Generate $2 Million Sales Pipeline

PHOENIX, AZ, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taronis Fuels, Inc., (“Taronis” or “the Company”) (OTCQB: TRNF), a global producer of renewable and socially responsible fuel products, today announced the official opening of its newest industrial gas and welding supply retail location in Peoria, Arizona. The Company operates 22 retail locations under the MagneGas Welding Supply brand in six states. The newest location is at 9012 W Bloomfield Rd and is the Company’s first retail location in Arizona.

The Company relocated its corporate headquarters to Peoria in the summer of 2020 and has made the Arizona market a top priority for growth in 2021 and beyond. The Company selected the Peoria location for multiple operational objectives, as follows: