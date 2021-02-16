Mondelēz International Confirms Long-Term Strategy and Details Opportunities to Drive Sustained Growth at 2021 CAGNY Conference

CHICAGO, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) will today demonstrate clear progress against its long-term strategic plan at the 2021 Consumer Analyst Group of New York (CAGNY) Conference. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Dirk Van de Put and Chief Financial Officer Luca Zaramella will detail how the company plans to continue to generate sustainable shareholder value.



“In the third year of our strategic plan, we are better positioned than ever,” said Van de Put. “We enter 2021 as winners in the market, with strong momentum and sizeable opportunities for sustained growth: We see clear potential to further grow our core as well as to expand our presence in high-growth channels, categories, and adjacencies, setting us up to deliver on our targets in 2021 and beyond.”



Positioned to Emerge Stronger

At the conference, Van de Put will outline how Mondelēz International is successfully executing its three-pillar strategy while accelerating certain initiatives to steer the best course through COVID-19 and to position the company to emerge stronger after the crisis.