Mondelēz International Confirms Long-Term Strategy and Details Opportunities to Drive Sustained Growth at 2021 CAGNY Conference
CHICAGO, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) will today demonstrate clear progress against its long-term strategic plan at the 2021 Consumer Analyst Group
of New York (CAGNY) Conference. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Dirk Van de Put and Chief Financial Officer Luca Zaramella will detail how the company plans to continue to generate sustainable
shareholder value.
“In the third year of our strategic plan, we are better positioned than ever,” said Van de Put. “We enter 2021 as winners in the market, with strong momentum and sizeable opportunities for
sustained growth: We see clear potential to further grow our core as well as to expand our presence in high-growth channels, categories, and adjacencies, setting us up to deliver on our targets in
2021 and beyond.”
Positioned to Emerge Stronger
At the conference, Van de Put will outline how Mondelēz International is successfully executing its three-pillar strategy while accelerating certain initiatives to steer the best course through COVID-19 and to position the company to emerge stronger after the crisis.
By step-changing investment in capabilities and brand communications, as well as deepening its insights, the company is advancing its first strategic objective to drive growth in its global and local brand portfolio and become more consumer-centric in the way it develops and markets its products.
The second strategic focus is to improve operational excellence through actions across its supply chain, which is helping the company to win in the market and to maintain top-line momentum during
COVID. And finally, the third strategic pillar – creating a winning growth culture – is being achieved by measures such as increasing local accountability and the promotion of an enhanced growth
mindset.
Creating Shareholder Value
Zaramella will highlight further opportunities to unlock sustained growth in revenue, profit dollars and cash flow supported by a virtuous cycle of volume-led growth, continued productivity gains, and reinvestment back into the business.
The company reaffirmed its 2021 outlook, as well as its long-term annual financial targets and capital allocation priorities, namely including:
- Organic Net Revenue growth of 3 percent plus;
- High-single digit Adjusted EPS growth at constant currency;
- Free Cash Flow of $3 billion plus; and
- Dividend growth outpacing Adjusted EPS growth.
Presentation and Materials
