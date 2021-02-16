Mutual Benefit Group Takes a Bold, Major Step in Digital Transformation, Migrating Remaining On-Premises Core Systems to SaaS for Increased Speed to Market and Operational Agility

Insurer opts to make sweeping changes to its operations, partnering with LTI to implement the full Duck Creek Suite via Duck Creek OnDemand

Boston, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ: DCT) and Larsen & Toubro Infotech (BSE: 540005, NSE: LTI) announced today that Mutual Benefit Group (MBG), a property and casualty insurer in Pennsylvania and Maryland and longtime customer of Duck Creek, has chosen to migrate its existing on-premises instance of the Duck Creek Suite to Duck Creek OnDemand, the provider’s SaaS solution for the P&C insurance industry. Having previously migrated Duck Creek Claims to Duck Creek OnDemand, MBG CIO Adam Solomon saw the benefits immediately and made the decision to carry out the same process for all of its core insurance technologies. The carrier is partnering with LTI for this business transformation initiative, and all three organizations intend to work closely together throughout the process.

As part of a broader cloud strategy for its business, the carrier’s decision to migrate all of its core systems to SaaS was driven by a desire for a modern operating model that will allow them to shift more resources to direct support of their agents and customers. A regional carrier in a market saturated by the largest players in the industry, MBG saw this move to SaaS as an opportunity to use technology to help level the playing field and deliver exceptional customer experiences.

“Moving the rest of our systems to a cloud-native, continuously updated, highly-secure system is a transformative step in our journey to a model that will ensure we remain meaningful and competitive in our marketplace,” said Adam Solomon, CIO of Mutual Benefit Group. “Our team, along with LTI and Duck Creek, adopted a test and learn approach, and we intend to regularly update the system and take advantage of new features as they become available. Not only will this approach modernize our customer and agent relationships and transaction capability, it adopts a new target operating model that fundamentally changes our business. Significant innovation is required to achieve this goal; through the process, MBG is establishing and adopting a new standard for insurance operations that will give us long-term viability in an ever-changing digital world.”