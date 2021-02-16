 

Globex Acquires Bald Hill Antimony Deposit, New Brunswick

ROUYN-NORANDA, Quebec, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC. (GMX – Toronto Stock Exchange, G1MN – Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin, Munich, Tradegate, Lang & Schwarz, L&S Exchange, TTM Zone, Stock Exchanges and GLBXF – OTCQX International in the US) is pleased to inform shareholders that it has acquired 100% interest in the Bald Hill Antimony Property located in Queens County, south central New Brunswick, 40 km northwest of the town of Sussex and approximately 60 km southeast of the City of Fredericton.

The Bald Hill property consists of 26 claims covering the Bald Hill antimony deposit and surrounding area. An additional 8 claims adjoining Globex’s Devils Pike gold deposit property was also acquired. (See Press Release dated January 7, 2016).

The Bald Hill antimony zone was most recently explored by Rockport Mining Corp. Surface trenching returned up to 43% Sb over 2.0 m and 2.90% Sb over 8.18 m. By 2010 the zone had been followed in widely spaced holes for a strike length of approximately 450 metres and to a depth of 300 metres. In 2010 Conestoga-Rovers and Associates of Fredericton, New Brunswick produced a report titled “National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report on the Bald Hill Antimony Project, southern New-Brunswick, Canada, NTS Map Sheet 21G/09 and 21H/12 for Rockport Mining Corp. authored by Heather MacDonald, MSc., P.Geo.”

“Based upon 16 widely spaced drill holes totaling 3,554 metres and 609 assays, an antimony zone 450 metres in length was outlined including drill intersections of up to 11.7% Sb over 4.51 metres (core length).”

The report states the following:

“The potential tonnage and grade of a potential mineral deposit at the Bald Hill Property which is the target of further exploration, is expressed as ranges in the Table 6 below. The potential quantity and grade is conceptual in nature as there has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the target being delineated as a mineral resource.”

Table 6

Potential Quantity and Grade Ranges

ZONE METRIC TONNES GRADE (Sb %)
Main Zone 700,000 to 900,000 4.33% to 5.40%
Parallel Zone 25,000 to 100,000 2.13% to 3.19%
Total: 725,000 to 1,000,000 4.11% to 5.32%

A subsequent NI 43-101 report titled: National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report: Bald Hill Antimony Project (claim group 5061) Southern New-Brunswick, Canada, NTS Map Sheet 21G/09 and 21H/12, Prepared for Tri-Star Antimony Canada Inc. by Peter Banks, B.Sc., P.Geo. and John Langton, M.Sc., P.Geo. of MRB & Associates, October 28th, 2014 dealt with addition exploration work and conclusions derived from the work up to that date as reported in brief under “Interpretations and Conclusions” and reproduced below.

Titel
08.02.21
Globex Mining Enterprises to Participate in Renmark’s Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow Series on February 11, 2021

Titel
10:32 Uhr
29.573
Globex Mining- Startschuss ???