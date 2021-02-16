OMNIQ’s Q Shield️ awarded with its AI-Based Machine Vision Solution for a Critical Homeland Security Project in a Sensitive Zone outside the US.

Q Shield️ selected due to its superior “battle proven”performance.



Winning features include patented make and color recognition combined with outstanding accurate License Plate Recognition (VRS including LPR).

Awarded project, located in one of the most sensitive spots worldwide, designed for Terror Prevention.

OMNIQ already deployed over 17,000 AI based sensors world wide enabling superior Deep Learning for accuracy and performance.

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OMNIQ Corp. (OTCQB: OMQS) (“OMNIQ” or “the Company”), a provider of Supply Chain and Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based solutions, today announced that the Company has received an order to provide its Q Shield️, AI-based machine vision safety solution to a top, defense authority for the prevention of terror attacks in a sensitive zone outside the US.

The project includes the deployment of hundreds of Q Shield’s️ AI based sensors and software with powerful computers to provide vital real time performance. OMNIQ’s Q Shield️ safety system is a ground-breaking cloud and/or on-premises-based security solution for Homeland Security, Safe City and Safe Campus applications that uses unique, patented AI-based computer vision technology and software to gather real-time data in order to monitor & control access, provide intelligence, and prevent crimes and acts of hostility. OMNIQ’s algorithm is based on ground breaking neural network model complimented by machine learning, having deployed over 17,000 cameras and capturing millions of cars enabling OMNIQ to provide superior performance and accurate identification of characters and objects.

“Our selection, based on unique - proven features, is likely the strongest and most important vote of confidence in the performance of our highly sophisticated solution, that we have ever received. We are fulfilling this order with the highest level of pride and responsibility,” said Shai Lustgarten, CEO of OMNIQ. “We can proudly say, that today, Q Shield️ is deployed in some of the most sensitive regions of the world and have been proven as an essential tool in crime and terror prevention as well as in identifying and capturing criminals and offenders preventing the act of terrorism and saving lives. We provide critical notifications and intelligence to homeland security organizations based on the most sophisticated AI and machine learning technology.“