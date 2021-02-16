 

OMNIQ’s Q Shield️ awarded with its AI-Based Machine Vision Solution for a Critical Homeland Security Project in a Sensitive Zone outside the US.

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.02.2021, 15:00  |   |   |   

  • Q Shield️ selected due to its superior “battle proven”performance.
  • Winning features include patented make and color recognition combined with outstanding accurate License Plate Recognition (VRS including LPR).
  • Awarded project, located in one of the most sensitive spots worldwide, designed for Terror Prevention.
  • OMNIQ already deployed over 17,000 AI based sensors world wide enabling superior Deep Learning for accuracy and performance.

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OMNIQ Corp. (OTCQB: OMQS) (“OMNIQ” or “the Company”), a provider of Supply Chain and Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based solutions, today announced that the Company has received an order to provide its Q Shield️, AI-based machine vision safety solution to a top, defense authority for the prevention of terror attacks in a sensitive zone outside the US.

The project includes the deployment of hundreds of Q Shield’s️ AI based sensors and software with powerful computers to provide vital real time performance. OMNIQ’s Q Shield️ safety system is a ground-breaking cloud and/or on-premises-based security solution for Homeland Security, Safe City and Safe Campus applications that uses unique, patented AI-based computer vision technology and software to gather real-time data in order to monitor & control access, provide intelligence, and prevent crimes and acts of hostility. OMNIQ’s algorithm is based on ground breaking neural network model complimented by machine learning, having deployed over 17,000 cameras and capturing millions of cars enabling OMNIQ to provide superior performance and accurate identification of characters and objects.

“Our selection, based on unique - proven features, is likely the strongest and most important vote of confidence in the performance of our highly sophisticated solution, that we have ever received. We are fulfilling this order with the highest level of pride and responsibility,” said Shai Lustgarten, CEO of OMNIQ. “We can proudly say, that today, Q Shield️ is deployed in some of the most sensitive regions of the world and have been proven as an essential tool in crime and terror prevention as well as in identifying and capturing criminals and offenders preventing the act of terrorism and saving lives. We provide critical notifications and intelligence to homeland security organizations based on the most sophisticated AI and machine learning technology.“

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

OMNIQ’s Q Shield️ awarded with its AI-Based Machine Vision Solution for a Critical Homeland Security Project in a Sensitive Zone outside the US. Q Shield️ selected due to its superior “battle proven”performance.Winning features include patented make and color recognition combined with outstanding accurate License Plate Recognition (VRS including LPR). Awarded project, located in one of the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
ReWalk Robotics to Report Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results on February 18, 2021
Hexagon Purus AS: Results for the fourth quarter 2020
Cytovia Therapeutics and Cellectis Partner to Develop TALEN Gene-Edited iPSC-Derived Natural ...
ATARI: Results of the Ordinary & Extroardinary General Shareholders’ Meeting held on February 15, 2021 ...
Atari: Results of the first half of 2020-2021
Santhera gibt Unternehmens-Update und Antrag zur Stärkung der Kapitalstruktur bekannt
Nano Dimension Prices $500 Million Registered Direct Offering
Novavax Announces Expanded Collaboration and License Agreement with SK Bioscience for 40 Million ...
Verizon enters into agreement to acquire autonomous mobile robot software company, incubed IT
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s Onsite Blue Hydrogen Production Use of Renewable ...
Grapefruit USA, Inc. Announces Receipt of Initial Informal Acquisition Inquiry
TAAT(TM) Increases Manufacturing Output by 233% to Over 57,000 Cartons Per Month in Response to ...
InflaRx Announces Presentation of New C5a and Vilobelimab (IFX-1) Data from Phase IIB SHINE Study ...
TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to Majority ...
Chemcel Federal Credit Union Selects Cardtronics for ATM Managed Services
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.02.21
OMNIQ Receives $2.1 Million Purchase Order for Software Solution for Data & IoT device management, From a Fortune 100 Retailer
05.02.21
OMNIQ’s Q Shield AI-Based Vehicle Recognition Technology Selected in Georgia to Crack Down on Crime and Enforce Uninsured and Registration Violations
04.02.21
OMNIQ Receives $6.1 Million Purchase Agreement from Leading U.S. Food Distributor