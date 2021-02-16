FluroTech Adds Life Sciences Expert Dr. Timothy J. Holzer to Scientific Advisory Board

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FluroTech Ltd. (TSXV: TEST) (OTCQB: FLURF) (“FluroTech” or the “Company”), a leading developer of spectroscopy-based technology, together with FluroTest, LLC (“FluroTest”), a first-mover in surge-scale rapid antigen testing for the detection of SARS-CoV-2 and other pathogens, today announced that accomplished scientist and diagnostic test commercialization expert Dr. Timothy Holzer has joined FluroTech’s advisory board. Dr. Holzer is helping to design, manage and oversee the Company efforts as it embarks on its large-scale clinical trial with a major U.S.-based healthcare system partner to validate the performance of the FluroTest Pandemic Defense System.



The data collected from this study will be used to support FluroTest’s submission for Emergency Use Authorization (“EUA”) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) as well as future submissions to Health Canada for an Interim Order Authorization as well as additional regulatory bodies around the globe. The Company will provide additional updates to the market as appropriate.

Dr. Holzer, who has dual American and Canadian citizenship, brings over 35 years of experience in clinical trials design and management, ISO 13485 and FDA QSR requirements, preparing regulatory submissions, and achieving successful delivery of commercial clinical diagnostic products and platform technologies to market. Earning his Ph.D. in Microbiology and Immunology, Dr. Holzer possesses a broad knowledge and experience base in oncology, molecular biology, genomics, microbiology, virology, immunology, biosensors, nanotechnology, and process development for automation integration.

“The opportunity to help design and deliver an accurate, high-throughput, low-cost testing system is precisely what’s needed to help reopen society,” said Dr. Holzer. “I’ve made a successful career out of assisting smaller companies with big ideas to obtain required clinical validation, and the FluroTest team is taking the necessary measures to move fast, maintain scientific integrity, and achieve its end goal of returning us all to normal lives.”

Throughout his career, Dr. Holzer has managed cross functional teams integrating scientific discovery, clinical and validation studies, engineering, sales and marketing, financing, and business development. He spent close to a decade at Abbott Laboratories Diagnostics Division, and has held senior management positions with companies throughout North America including DiagnoCure Inc, CompuCyte Corporation, IatroQuest Corporation, Cancer Genetics, and the Whitehead Institute Center for Genome Research.