Motorsport Games, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2020 Financial Results on March 24, 2021

MIAMI, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motorsport Games, Inc. (NASDAQ: MSGM) (“Motorsport Games”), a leading racing game developer, publisher and esports ecosystem provider of official motorsport racing series throughout the world, will report financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 after market close. Management will host a conference call and webcast on the same day at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss the results.



Participants may access the live webcast on the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.motorsportgames.com under “Events.” The call may also be accessed by dialing 1 (877) 407-0784 from the US, or by dialing 1 (201) 689-8560 internationally.