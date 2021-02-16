Praxis Precision Medicines Partners With Ciitizen to Improve Patient-Guided Drug Development

﻿Innovative collaboration to be implemented across multiple indications starting with SCN2A-DEE



CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRAX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company translating genetic insights into the development of therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance, today announced a collaboration with Ciitizen, a Palo Alto based healthcare technology company that helps patients get full control of their medical records so they can find better treatment options, participate in research and find clinical trials. Praxis will utilize the Ciitizen platform to provide deeper insights across disease populations through the analysis of real-world data, initially to inform the development of PRAX-222 and PRAX-562 in SCN2A developmental and epileptic encephalopathy (SCN2A-DEE).

“As a patient-guided company, this partnership with Ciitizen is well aligned with Praxis’ core principles,” said Marcio Souza, president and chief executive officer of Praxis. “By integrating the Ciitizen platform, we expect to improve and accelerate the drug development process through more informed clinical trial designs and endpoints, potentially getting new therapies to patients more efficiently. We also see its potential to inform key biomarkers and add to our understanding of the genetics underlying specific disorders through genotype-phenotype analysis.”

“Our partnership with Praxis is designed to help guide the development of innovative therapies and deliver a holistic view of critical health data to patients, caregivers and their networks of doctors and providers,” said Anil Sethi, chief executive officer of Ciitizen. “Enabling fully informed treatment decisions can benefit patients, and we can continue to improve care through additional insights into disease signs, symptoms and progression over time.”

Patients in the U.S. with SCN2A-related disorders can sign up to participate in this collaboration at https://www.ciitizen.com/scn2a/. Within 30 days of signing up to the Ciitizen platform, a comprehensive view of the patient’s medical records, pharmacy records, genomic data and imaging data will be made available for the caregiver and patient to use at their discretion. There is no cost to sign up and no onsite clinical visits are required. Patients will retain exclusive ownership of all the data. With patient consent, aggregated data will be provided to Praxis.