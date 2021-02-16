Silver Bull Files Maiden NI 43-101 Resource of 2.33 Million Ounces of Gold & 476 Thousand Tonnes of Copper in the “Indicated” Category, and 1.56 Million Ounces of Gold & 220 Thousand Tonnes of Copper in the “Inferred” Category on the Beskauga Copper-Gold

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCQB: SVBL, TSX: SVB) (“Silver Bull”) is pleased to announce it has filed the NI 43-101 Mineral Resource estimate report on the Beskauga copper-gold project completed by CSA Global Consultants Canada Ltd (“CSA Global”). The report is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company’s website at www.silverbullresources.com. Highlights of the Mineral Resource report include:



An open pit-constrained Indicated Mineral Resource of 207 million tonnes grading 0.35 g/t gold, 0.23% copper and 1.09 g/t silver for 2.33 million ounces of gold, 476.1 thousand tonnes of copper, & 7.25 million ounces of silver.



An open pit-constrained Inferred Mineral Resource of 147 million tonnes grading 0.33 g/t gold, 0.15% copper and 1.02 g/t silver for 1.56 million ounces of gold, 220.5 thousand tonnes of copper, & 4.82 million ounces of silver.



The constraining pit was optimised and calculated using a NSR cut-off based on: $1,500/oz for gold, $2.80/lb for copper, $17.25/oz for silver, and with an average recovery of 81.7% for copper and 51.8% for both gold and silver.



Beskauga Resource: The Beskauga resource was estimated from 118 diamond drill holes, totalling 45,605.8 meters drilled between 2007 and 2017 by the private Swiss company, Copperbelt AG. Holes were drilled from surface using an HQ or NQ sized core diameter and varied in depth between 150m to 815m. The estimated Mineral Resource is shown in the table below.