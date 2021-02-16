 

Insta360 Granted Urbanimmersive Distribution of Their 3D Cameras

SAINT-HUBERT, Quebec, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Urbanimmersive Inc. (“Urbanimmersive”, the “Company” or “UI”) (TSX VENTURE: UI) (OTCQB: UBMRF) is pleased to announce today that the Company has been granted the distribution of Insta360 3D cameras used in the production of their immersive 3D tours and in their UI Capture mobile application.

"We are delighted to add high-performing Insta360 cameras to our product offering in order to meet growing demand from our customers for their cameras and to allow us to diversify our sources of supply," stated François-Hugues Liberge, General Manager of Immersolution, a subsidiary of Urbanimmersive.

"Our integration with Insta360 3D cameras once again validates the versatility of our 3D emulator technology which should allow more photographers to use our 3D immersive tour solutions and ease their work through the integration with our UI Capture mobile application," stated Ghislain Lemire, President and CEO of Urbanimmersive.

About Insta360

Founded in 2015 in Los Angeles, with offices in Tokyo, Berlin, Shenzhen and Hong Kong, Insta360 is a global manufacturer of action, 360, 3D and virtual reality cameras having created more than 100 million images and videos. To learn more at insta360.com.

About Urbanimmersive

Urbanimmersive is a SaaS business management solution that provides mission-critical solutions to visual content providers serving the real estate residential, commercial, construction, and local business markets. Urbanimmersive’ platform helps customers to increase operational productivity and delivering the full potential of visual content creations through leading-edge websites builder tool, AI-backed image indexing, robust file transfer systems, and interactive visual technology solutions. The firm's core technology is a 3D emulator powered by a visual content recognition post-production algorithm that delivers online and offline alternatives to traditional 3D engines for the creation of immersive digital environments. Learn more at urbanimmersive.com.

Caution of Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information that involves various risks and uncertainties. Such statements relating to, among other things, the prospects for the company to enhance operating results, are necessarily subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which are significant in scope and nature. These uncertainties may cause actual results to differ from information contained herein. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements are based on the estimates and opinions of the management on the dates they are made and expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements should circumstances or management estimates or opinions change.

For more information, please contact:

Urbanimmersive Inc.
Ghislain Lemire
President & CEO
514-394-7820 X 202
ghislainlemire@urbanimmersive.com

Simon Bédard, CA, CPA, CFA, MBA
Chief Financial Officer
514 394-7820 X 224
simonbedard@urbanimmersive.com 




