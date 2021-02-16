WARWICK, N.Y., Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ozop Energy Solutions . (OZSC ), (“Ozop” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the hiring of Mr. Ian Graham as our new Consulting Engineer for its subsidiary Ozop Energy Systems, Inc.



Ian Graham brings a long record of experience in microgrids, large scale wind, large scale solar, and battery storage. The first 3 years of his career was developing and building microgrids using wind, natural gas, diesel and battery storage. Then transitioned for 4 years on providing solutions for the wind industry as an Owners Engineer on utility projects in the US. The next period was focused on product and project development for battery storage. Reviewing, modeling and designing >1000 projects for a variety of diligence questions including equipment selection, fatal flaw analysis, resource modeling, and the engineering and design package.