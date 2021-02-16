 

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. Announces Agreement to Acquire an Additional Capesize Vessel

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.02.2021, 15:00  |  18   |   |   

GLYFADA, Greece, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SHIP) announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement with an unaffiliated third party to purchase a Capesize vessel (the “Vessel”).

The Vessel was built in 2006 at a reputable shipyard in Japan, has a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 177,000 deadweight tons (“dwt”) and shall be renamed M/V Tradership. The Vessel is expected to be delivered towards the end of the first quarter or early in the second quarter of 2021, subject to the satisfaction of certain customary closing conditions. Following her delivery, the size of the Company’s fleet will increase to 12 Capesize vessels with an aggregate cargo capacity of approximately 2,103,042 dwt.

The special survey and ballast water system installation for the Vessel were completed recently by the current owner and therefore the Company does not anticipate incurring any off-hire or significant capital expenditure for this Vessel at least for the next two years. The gross purchase price of $17 million is expected to be funded with cash on hand.

Stamatis Tsantanis, the Company’s Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, stated:

“We are pleased to announce another timely acquisition of a high quality Capesize vessel built by a first-class shipyard in Japan. The addition of the M/V Tradership to our fleet is further increasing our operating leverage as a leading pure-play Capesize company.

The Vessel is expected to be delivered to us promptly, during a greatly improved Capesize market. The average of the 5 time-charter routes of the Baltic Capesize is currently about 60% higher than the same period average for the last 5 years, while the Capesize forward freight contracts (“FFA”) for the second half of 2021 are trading at above $19,400 per day. Based on these FFA rates, the incremental net revenue from this acquisition may exceed $5 million for the remainder of the year assuming delivery at the end of the first quarter of 2021.

Seanergy is well placed to benefit from the substantial improvement of the market with its entire fleet currently employed under spot charters or long-term index-linked time charters, directly tied to the Capesize index.

We strongly believe that our segment represents the best fundamentals in the dry bulk industry. We will continue to actively pursue accretive growth transactions aiming to improve shareholder returns for the years to come.”

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. Announces Agreement to Acquire an Additional Capesize Vessel GLYFADA, Greece, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SHIP) announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement with an unaffiliated third party to purchase a Capesize vessel (the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
ReWalk Robotics to Report Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results on February 18, 2021
Hexagon Purus AS: Results for the fourth quarter 2020
Cytovia Therapeutics and Cellectis Partner to Develop TALEN Gene-Edited iPSC-Derived Natural ...
ATARI: Results of the Ordinary & Extroardinary General Shareholders’ Meeting held on February 15, 2021 ...
Atari: Results of the first half of 2020-2021
Santhera gibt Unternehmens-Update und Antrag zur Stärkung der Kapitalstruktur bekannt
Nano Dimension Prices $500 Million Registered Direct Offering
Novavax Announces Expanded Collaboration and License Agreement with SK Bioscience for 40 Million ...
Verizon enters into agreement to acquire autonomous mobile robot software company, incubed IT
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s Onsite Blue Hydrogen Production Use of Renewable ...
Grapefruit USA, Inc. Announces Receipt of Initial Informal Acquisition Inquiry
TAAT(TM) Increases Manufacturing Output by 233% to Over 57,000 Cartons Per Month in Response to ...
InflaRx Announces Presentation of New C5a and Vilobelimab (IFX-1) Data from Phase IIB SHINE Study ...
TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to Majority ...
Chemcel Federal Credit Union Selects Cardtronics for ATM Managed Services
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin