ATEC to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

An audio webcast of the conference presentations, along with copies of the accompanying presentation materials, if applicable, will be available online from the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at investors.alphatecspine.com. Webcast replays will be archived for approximately 90 days. The presentation for the Credit Suisse First Boston Bus Tour will only be accessible to registered Credit Suisse First Boston clients.

About Alphatec Holdings, Inc.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (ATEC), through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Alphatec Spine, Inc. and SafeOp Surgical, Inc., is a medical device company dedicated to revolutionizing the approach to spine surgery through clinical distinction. ATEC’s Organic Innovation Machine is focused on developing new approaches that integrate seamlessly with the SafeOp Neural InformatiX System to safely and reproducibly treat spine’s various pathologies and achieve the goals of spine surgery. Alphatec’s ultimate vision is to be the Standard Bearer in Spine. For more information, visit us at www.atecspine.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made during the investor events referenced herein may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainty. Such statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These and other forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. A list and description of such factors, risks and uncertainties can be found in the Company’s most recent annual report, and any subsequent quarterly and current reports, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. ATEC disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise unless required by law.

Investor/Media Contact:

Tina Jacobsen, CFA

Investor Relations

(760) 494-6790

investorrelations@atecspine.com

Company Contact:

Jeff Black

Chief Financial Officer

Alphatec Holdings, Inc.

investorrelations@atecspine.com