QSAM Biosciences Appoints Charles J. Link, Jr., M.D., Experienced Biotech Executive and Innovator, to Board of Directors

“Chuck brings extensive experience managing critical research and development programs, leading breakthrough drug approval efforts, and creating significant shareholder value for both publicly-traded and private companies,” said Douglas R. Baum, the Company’s CEO and Co-Founder. “As we enter our next phase of growth, we expect that Chuck’s corporate leadership and drug development expertise will be critical components to driving our success.”

Austin, TX, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QSAM Biosciences Inc. (OTCQB: QSAM), a company developing next-generation nuclear medicines for the treatment of cancer and related diseases, announced today that it has appointed Charles J. Link Jr, M.D., to its Board of Directors effective February 15, 2021. In addition to his role on the Board, Dr. Link will serve part-time as the Company’s Medical Director.

“I look forward to working with Doug and the great team at QSAM Biosciences,” stated Dr. Link. “The Company’s primary drug candidate, CycloSam (Samaium-153 DOTMP), shows great promise for treating several highly underserved oncological needs, including potentially primary bone cancers mostly affecting children and young adults. I’m excited about the opportunity to help the Company advance its strategy and development plans as we enter clinical trials this year.”

Dr. Link brings decades of biotech and drug development experience to QSAM. He currently serves on the executive committee of the Board of Directors at NovaScan Inc., a clinical-stage company focused on cancer detection; and is the founder and President of biotech startup Syncromune. Previously, Dr. Link was the CEO, CSO, Chairman, and founder of NewLink Genetics, a NASDAQ-listed immunotherapy company focused on developing novel immuno-oncology product candidates.

During his tenure at NewLink, Dr. Link led a series of collaborative transactions totaling hundreds of millions of dollars with Merck, Roche and the United States government. He also oversaw the collaboration with Merck to develop EVERBO, the first Ebola vaccine to receive FDA approval.

Prior to founding NewLink Genetics, Dr. Link was an attending physician at the National Cancer Institute. He has authored more than 150 peer-reviewed papers. He previously received funding from the National Institute of Health, the National Cancer Institute, the American Cancer Society, and others. Dr. Link received an M.D. from Stanford University, and he attended the Air Force Academy.