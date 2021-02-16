 

Progress Announces Quick Start for OpenEdge on Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.02.2021   

New framework enables organizations to migrate critical business applications to the cloud in minutes

BEDFORD, Mass., Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS), the leading provider of products to develop, deploy and manage high-impact business applications, today announced the availability of an AWS Quick Start for Progress OpenEdge, the flagship application development platform used by over 100,000 enterprises across the globe. With OpenEdge on AWS Quick Start, organizations can simplify their ability to deliver modern applications by deploying them on the AWS Cloud.

“We are pleased to add the OpenEdge on AWS Quick Start solution to our program,” said Dave May, Partner Solutions Architect, AWS Quick Start. “Many organizations operate business-critical applications developed many years ago. To stay competitive, cloud deployment increases flexibility and scalability and allows them to meet emerging requirements. With the launch of OpenEdge on AWS Quick Start, customers can now deploy a safe, highly available, n-tier Progress OpenEdge environment – accelerating their cloud journeys.”

OpenEdge on AWS Quick Start is an automated reference deployment that uses AWS CloudFormation templates to deploy a highly available, three-tier Progress OpenEdge stack on AWS. These accelerators reduce hundreds of manual procedures into just a few steps, so organizations can build their production environment quickly and start using it immediately. The AWS Quick Start is a recommended framework to help application providers rapidly and repeatedly deploy applications to the AWS Cloud in a safe and resilient architecture. Utilizing GitHub, OpenEdge on AWS Quick Start stores the scripts that run the AWS CloudFormation product to launch all the sources needed to deploy OpenEdge applications.

With OpenEdge on AWS Quick Start, OpenEdge customers now have a convenient way to create the infrastructure required to run an n-tier Advanced Business Language (ABL) application with a web user interface (UI), representational state transfer (REST) data services, and the OpenEdge database. It combines AWS services and OpenEdge application development platform functionality to achieve high availability, redundancy and scalability.

“It is our objective to continuously provide new OpenEdge capabilities that support modern architectures, and the OpenEdge on AWS Quick Start does just that,” said John Ainsworth, SVP, Core Products, Progress. “It serves as a migration accelerator, giving customers with on-premises OpenEdge environments the ability to spin up an AWS-native environment in 20 minutes, either to use as a proof of concept or as a migration target for their on-premises environment.”

For more information, visit https://aws.amazon.com/quickstart/architecture/progress-openedge.

About Progress
Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS) provides the best products to develop, deploy and manage high-impact business applications. Our comprehensive product stack is designed to make technology teams more productive and we have a deep commitment to the developer community, both open source and commercial alike. With Progress, organizations can accelerate the creation and delivery of strategic business applications, automate the process by which apps are configured, deployed and scaled, and make critical data and content more accessible and secure—leading to competitive differentiation and business success. Over 1,700 independent software vendors, 100,000+ enterprise customers, and a three-million-strong developer community rely on Progress to power their applications. Learn about Progress at www.progress.com or +1-800-477-6473. 

Progress and OpenEdge are trademarks or registered trademarks of Progress Software Corporation and/or one of its subsidiaries or affiliates in the US and other countries. Any other trademarks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

