 

RAYONT INC. REPORTS THREE-MONTH ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Queensland, Australia, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rayont Inc. (“Rayont” or the “Company”) (OTC PINK: RAYT), an expanding private equity company that focus on healthcare services, education and technology industries in Australia, today reported financial results for the three-month ended December 31, 2020.

Business Highlights Within the Quarter:

  • Acquired Prema Life Pty Ltd, an Australian company (“Prema Life”). Prema Life is a HACCP certified manufacturer and supplier of functional foods and supplements, and of practitioner only naturopathic and homeopathic medicines. The Company produces an extensive range of products including proteins, green blends, sports nutrition, weight management and maintenance, and health and wellness products.
  • Acquired GGLG Properties Pty LTD, an Australian company (“GGLG”). GGLG is the owner and operator of 11 Aldinga Street, Brendale, Queensland, 4500, Australia. The facility has an area of 21,000 square feet with single floor buildings and is leased to Prema Life. The immediate plan is to build a double story building of 37,673 square feet for office, production and logistical support of Prema Life. The design and planning for this are in process at present. The expanded facility will enable Prema Life to significantly increase production capacity and expand the scope of its product range and service offering in line with future growth strategies.

Haydn Erbs, Director of Corporate Development and Strategy, said, “We are delighted to welcome Prema Life and GGLG to the group. Completion of these acquisitions marks the commencement of substantial growth initiatives including the imminent development of an optimised production facility, subject to local council approval of design and development. The proposed development is expected to yield increased efficiencies across new and existing product lines and better position the business to take advantage of new market opportunities”.

Three-month Ending December 31, 2020 Financial Results:

    Three Months Ended December 31,  
    2020     2019  
             
Revenues   $ 457,865     $ 401,316  
Net Income (loss)   $ 146,526     $ (276,864 )

Improved Balance Sheet Results

