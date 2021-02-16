 

Isracann Completes Phase One Construction at Cannabis Facility in Israel

Hefer Valley farm ready for February inspection and approval to plant

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Isracann Biosciences Inc.  (CSE: IPOT) (XFRA: A2PT0E) (OTC: ISCNF) (the “Company” or “Isracann”) an Israel-based company focused on becoming a premier low cost, high quality cannabis producer is pleased to announce its flagship Hefer Valley-based Ein Hahoresh Farm is in full readiness to commence growing and production activities.

With the phase one 54,000 sq. ft. of greenhouse canopy fully constructed and extensive processing capability in-place, Isracann is moving rapidly towards the commencement of industrial-scale operations aimed at servicing both domestic and European export markets in 2021.

The Ein Hahoresh farm operations and construction teams recently expanded the onsite post-harvest facility in preparation to meet increased demand from regional partners representing both domestic and export market sales opportunities. Subject to final Security and Ministry of Health approvals for the requisite farm operating license, the Company is preparing the property for imminent production activities.

Currently, Isracann and its local consultants have scheduled the commencement of planting for early March to coincide with the start of optimal climatic conditions, subject to the timely receipt of final government approvals.

Isracann COO Matt Chatterton comments, “We are pleased to report that we have concluded every step as outlined by our regional consultants who have brought proven and invaluable experience in working with the Israeli government. Additionally, it should be noted that the various representatives of the ministries involved have been professional, open, and forthright in their dealings with us at all times. Everyone has been working within the context of the global pandemic and we are grateful to all concerned to have achieved so much during what have been extremely trying times. We look forward to reporting on the conclusion of the upcoming inspections and confidently anticipate an exciting period of activity ahead as we continue to build, grow and create value in Israel.”

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

“Darryl Jones”

Darryl Jones
Chief Executive Officer and President

About Isracann Biosciences Inc. (CSE: IPOT) (XFRA: A2PT0E) (OTC: ISCNF)
Isracann is an Israeli-based cannabis company focused on becoming a premier cannabis producer offering low-cost production targeting undersupplied, major European marketplaces. Based in Israel's agricultural sector, Isracann will leverage its development within the most experienced country in the world with respect to cannabis research. The Company has secured agreements within Israel for medicinal marijuana cultivation. For more information visit: www.isracann.com.

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. The use of any of the words “anticipate”, “continue”, “estimate”, “expect”, “may”, “will”, “would”, “project”, “should”, “believe” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements, including the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and supply and demand trends in the cannabis industry, will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ, materially from the Company’s expectations are disclosed in the Company’s documents filed from time to time with the Canadian Securities Exchange, the British Columbia Securities Commission, the Ontario Securities Commission, and the Alberta Securities Commission.

Contact:
Empire Communications Group
Phone: +1 (604) 343-2724
Email: inquiries@isracann.com
Web: www.isracann.com




Wertpapier


