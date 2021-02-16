 

Vein Finders Market Worth $ 656.26 Million, Globally, by 2028 at 18.00% CAGR Verified Market Research

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
16.02.2021, 15:15  |  63   |   |   

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Vein Finders Market" By Type (Active Vein Finders, Passive Vein Finders), By Application (Blood draw/Venipuncture, IV Access), By End-User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Specialized Clinics, and Blood Donation Centers), by Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Vein Finders Market was valued at USD 175.58 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 656.26 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 18.00% from 2021 to 2028.

Vein Finders Market

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=40482

Browse in-depth TOC on "Vein Finders Market"

202 - Pages
126 – Tables
37 – Figures

Global Vein Finders Market Overview

The surge in the aging populace affected by chronic ailments and resulting in rising in the cases of hospitalizations will prompt the expansion of the vein finders industry over the estimated timespan. Additionally, the flourishing fashion sector and emerging personal care & cosmetic industries will steer the growth of the Vein Finders Market over the projected timeframe. Nonetheless, the vein finders are user-friendly and help in saving the time of physicians, patients, and medical or hospital staff. Furthermore, high consumer satisfaction achieved by hospitals and clinics using the products will boost the market trends.

The major players in the market are Christie Medical Holdings, Inc., AccuVein, Inc., TransLite, LLC, Near Infrared Imaging, Inc., Teleflex Incorporated (VueTek Scientific, LLC), Venoscope, Koninklijke Philips N.V., B. Braun Melsungen AG, VINO Optics, and Becton, Dickinson, and Company.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Vein Finders Market On the basis of Type, Application, End User, and Geography.

  • Vein Finders Market by Type
    • Active Vein Finders
    • Passive Vein Finders
  • Vein Finders Market by Application
    • Blood draw/Venipuncture
    • IV Access
  • Vein Finders Market by End-User
    • Hospitals
    • Ambulatory Surgical Centers
    • Specialized Clinics
    • Blood Donation Centers
  • Vein Finders Market by Geography
    • North America
      • U.S
      • Canada
      • Mexico
    • Europe
      • Germany
      • France
      • U.K
      • Rest of Europe
    • Asia Pacific
      • China
      • Japan
      • India
      • Rest of Asia Pacific
    •  ROW
      • Middle East & Africa
      • Latin America

Browse Related Reports:

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Vein Finders Market Worth $ 656.26 Million, Globally, by 2028 at 18.00% CAGR Verified Market Research JERSEY CITY, N.J., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Vein Finders Market" By Type (Active Vein Finders, Passive Vein Finders), By Application (Blood draw/Venipuncture, IV Access), By End-User …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BasisAI Helps APAC Tech Firms Adopt Responsible AI as an Open Loop Partner
Family businesses risk missing the mark on ESG - PwC Family business survey
Garry Kasparov at IMPROVATE Israel-UAE-Eastern Europe Cybersecurity spoke about Chess, Artificial ...
Agreement Between Maire Tecnimont Group and Essential Energy USA Corp for a New Renewable Diesel ...
Southeast Asian Investors Stand to Benefit From Limited Time Offer Under St Kitts and Nevis' ...
Seegene's saliva test for COVID-19 is just as effective as NPS test
Merck's Embracing Carers Global Study Shows Covid-19 Has Taken a Significant Toll on the Well-Being ...
SHEPHERD Therapeutics and Oncoheroes Biosciences to Partner for the Discovery, Development and ...
Menarini Silicon Biosystems announces launch of CellMag product line offering affordable Gold ...
DSM reports 2020 results
Titel
The Next Four Years Could Be Huge For US CBD Companies
Rapid Expansion of Online Casino Gaming Credited to Innovative Technology Platforms
CGTN: Spring Festival Gala: A feast for the eyes on the eve of the Chinese New Year
A magnitude 7.1 earthquake hit off Fukushima, Japan last night; HGC's international telecom ...
New 3M Polisher ST reduces the number of biopharma manufacturing process steps
IVC Evidensia expands partnership to drive next phase of accelerating growth
Klarna launches bank account in Germany
Gold Prices Fluctuate on Anticipated Government Initiatives
FinecoBank FY2020 results show that quality one-stop-solution works
Almirall announces a new publication in the British Journal of Dermatology of ILUMETRI▼ ...
Titel
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
The Next Four Years Could Be Huge For US CBD Companies
IBM and Palantir Partner to Help Businesses Easily Deploy Powerful and Open AI Applications; Unlock ...
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
GGV Capital Raises $2.52 Billion to Invest in Entrepreneurs Around the World
The Plant-based Food Market Boom is Just Getting Started
The World's Next Great Onshore Oil Discovery Could Be Here
Mytheresa Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering
Rapid Expansion of Online Casino Gaming Credited to Innovative Technology Platforms
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Northern Dynasty ...
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods