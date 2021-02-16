JERSEY CITY, N.J., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Vein Finders Market" By Type (Active Vein Finders, Passive Vein Finders), By Application (Blood draw/Venipuncture, IV Access), By End-User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Specialized Clinics, and Blood Donation Centers), by Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Vein Finders Market was valued at USD 175.58 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 656.26 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 18.00% from 2021 to 2028.

Global Vein Finders Market Overview

The surge in the aging populace affected by chronic ailments and resulting in rising in the cases of hospitalizations will prompt the expansion of the vein finders industry over the estimated timespan. Additionally, the flourishing fashion sector and emerging personal care & cosmetic industries will steer the growth of the Vein Finders Market over the projected timeframe. Nonetheless, the vein finders are user-friendly and help in saving the time of physicians, patients, and medical or hospital staff. Furthermore, high consumer satisfaction achieved by hospitals and clinics using the products will boost the market trends.

The major players in the market are Christie Medical Holdings, Inc., AccuVein, Inc., TransLite, LLC, Near Infrared Imaging, Inc., Teleflex Incorporated (VueTek Scientific, LLC), Venoscope, Koninklijke Philips N.V., B. Braun Melsungen AG, VINO Optics, and Becton, Dickinson, and Company.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Vein Finders Market On the basis of Type, Application, End User, and Geography.

