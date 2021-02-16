HealthStream Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call Announcement

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSTM), a leading provider of workforce and provider solutions for the healthcare industry, announced today that it will hold a conference call and webcast to discuss its fourth quarter 2020 financial results on Tuesday, February 23, 2021. The Company’s financial results for the fourth quarter, ended December 31st, 2020, will be released after the close of the market on Monday, February 22nd, 2021.

HealthStream’s fourth quarter 2020 earnings conference call will begin at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on February 23, 2021. To listen to the conference, please dial 877-647-2842 (no conference ID needed) if you are calling within the U.S. or Canada. If you are an international caller, please dial 914-495-8564 (no conference ID needed). The conference may also be accessed by going to http://ir.healthstream.com/events.cfm for the live audio webcast of the call, which will subsequently be available for replay. The replay telephone numbers are 855-859-2056 (conference ID #4689062) for U.S. and Canadian callers and 404-537-3406 (conference ID #4689062) for international callers.