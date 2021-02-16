Inogen Strengthens Board of Directors with Addition of Kristen Miranda

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ: INGN), a medical technology company offering innovative respiratory products for use in the homecare setting, announced today that Kristen Miranda has been appointed to its Board of Directors, effective March 1, 2021. In addition, Ms. Miranda was appointed to the Board’s Compensation Committee. She will serve as a Class I director, with a term expiring at the annual meeting of stockholders to be held in 2021. Ms. Miranda fills the vacancy on the Board and the Board’s Compensation Committee created by the resignation of Scott Beardsley, who resigned effective February 12, 2021. Mr. Beardsley had served as a member of Inogen’s Board since 2017.

“Increasing patient access to Inogen’s innovative solutions is our mission and vision. We are privileged to have someone with Kristen’s deep healthcare background, as well as extensive payor relations skills, join us at this stage,” said Nabil Shabshab, Inogen’s CEO and President. "Her expertise will be a significant asset as we work to increase payor acceptance of our products, and we look forward to Kristen’s guidance and leadership as a member of our Board.”