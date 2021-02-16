 

Inogen Strengthens Board of Directors with Addition of Kristen Miranda

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ: INGN), a medical technology company offering innovative respiratory products for use in the homecare setting, announced today that Kristen Miranda has been appointed to its Board of Directors, effective March 1, 2021. In addition, Ms. Miranda was appointed to the Board’s Compensation Committee. She will serve as a Class I director, with a term expiring at the annual meeting of stockholders to be held in 2021. Ms. Miranda fills the vacancy on the Board and the Board’s Compensation Committee created by the resignation of Scott Beardsley, who resigned effective February 12, 2021. Mr. Beardsley had served as a member of Inogen’s Board since 2017.

“Increasing patient access to Inogen’s innovative solutions is our mission and vision. We are privileged to have someone with Kristen’s deep healthcare background, as well as extensive payor relations skills, join us at this stage,” said Nabil Shabshab, Inogen’s CEO and President. "Her expertise will be a significant asset as we work to increase payor acceptance of our products, and we look forward to Kristen’s guidance and leadership as a member of our Board.”

"I am delighted to be working with Inogen’s talented and inspired executive team and Board of Directors," said Ms. Miranda. “Their best-in-class portable oxygen concentrators provide enhanced freedom and independence to oxygen therapy patients worldwide, and I look forward to contributing to the next phase of Inogen’s growth as we continue to seek ways to increase patient access to our technologies, expand the business, and enhance shareholder value."

Ms. Miranda has served as Aetna’s West Region President since 2017, having profit and loss accountability for an organization spanning 14 states. Prior to joining Aetna, she served as the Chief Integration Officer for Agilon Health from 2016 to 2017 and in various senior leadership roles for Blue Shield of California from 2006 to 2016 including Senior Vice President, Strategic Partnerships and Innovation as well as Vice President, Provider Network Management. Prior to that, Ms. Miranda held leadership roles at various healthcare firms including Wellpoint from 2003 to 2006, CIGNA from 1998 to 2003, Health Net from 1995 to 1998, Dignity Health from 1993 to 1995, and First Health from 1989 to 1993. Ms. Miranda earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Anthropology from the University of California, Davis and is a nationally known speaker on innovation in healthcare.

