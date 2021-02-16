CuriosityStream Preps 2021 Slate That Delivers Brand-Defining Films and Series Across Every Category of Factual Entertainment

CuriosityStream , the leading global factual streaming service and media company (NASDAQ: CURI), today unveiled a look at key original titles in production for 2021, marking the largest annual investment in original programming and the production of more original hours of programming than ever in the company’s history. The new releases add to an extensive and unrivaled library of films and series that dives deep into nature, history, science, travel and every category of the factual genre. A number of additional originals are slated to be announced throughout the year.

CuriosityStream's original series 'Doug To The Rescue' premieres in Spring 2021 (Photo: Business Wire)

From feature-length documentary films to brand-defining series and specials, viewers can explore everything from eco-engineering and environmental consequences to why we eat what we eat, the untold story of Wall Street, harrowing animal rescue efforts and more. Every title features the hallmarks of CuriosityStream original programming -- unique insights, unprecedented access, and world-class filmmaking.

“Today’s announcement is merely the beginning of what promises to be the best year yet for our viewers,” said Clint Stinchcomb, president and CEO of CuriosityStream. “We continue to prioritize investment in the distinctive, premium original programming that defines CuriosityStream, and there is no better place to enjoy the breadth and depth of engaging and insightful content, regardless of your interests.”

A look at some of the CuriosityStream Originals in store for viewers in 2021:

Rescued Chimpanzees of the Congo with Jane Goodall

(6x52’)

Go behind the scenes with the iconic Jane Goodall in this 6-part series, featuring exclusive new interviews and never-before-seen footage spanning 3 decades. Get unprecedented access to daily life and work at the Jane Goodall Institute’s Tchimpounga Chimpanzee Rehabilitation Center -- where teams brave harrowing efforts to rescue and rehabilitate victim chimpanzees of illegal wildlife trafficking. Produced by Off The Fence.