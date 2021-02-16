 

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Commences Production of Season 2 of Going From Broke

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.02.2021, 15:15  |  46   |   |   

Series Executive Produced by Ashton Kutcher and Hosted by Dan Rosensweig, CEO of Chegg

Season 2 “Real–time” Episodes Will Premiere For Free on Crackle in March With Full Episodes Premiering in May

COS COB, Conn., Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE), one of the largest operators of streaming advertising-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) networks, today announced that production has begun on Season 2 of its original series Going From Broke. The series is executive produced by Ashton Kutcher and hosted by Chegg CEO Dan Rosensweig. Innovative “real-time” episodes will begin premiering for free on Crackle in March.

Going From Broke is an unscripted series that spotlights a financial epidemic of huge proportions. Over 44 million Americans are saddled with student debt totaling over $1.7 trillion dollars. Making matters worse in Season 2, are the compounding issues of the last 12 months: COVID-19, record unemployment, and a country on the emotional and financial brink. This series aims to empower people to overcome their crippling financial struggles and become CEO of their own lives.

Season 2 features an updated format that follows six new cast members from around the country. During the six-week production, Crackle will conduct an innovative experiment by shooting and airing new episodes in “real time” while anchoring a larger conversation using social media platforms. The “real-time” episodes will document the casts’ emotional and financial makeovers while audiences ride along. Meanwhile, Mr. Rosensweig, Mr. Kutcher, Chegg, and Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will engage in a multi-platform conversation about issues with debt, especially during the financial turmoil created by the pandemic.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated the dire financial situation that so many young people already found themselves in,” said Mr. Rosensweig, host & CEO of Chegg, Inc. “In Season 2, the stakes are higher; people are struggling with unemployment, mounting debt, and potential physical and mental health issues. We have the opportunity to provide a lifeline and help them get back on track, working with them in real-time to get them on the path to financial freedom.”

“This awesome production model brings viewers inside the transformation process. Going From Broke is the first makeover show that invites the audience to engage with the cast, financial experts and each other across social media while watching the process unfold “live” on Crackle,” said Mr. Kutcher, who executive produced both season one and two of the series.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Commences Production of Season 2 of Going From Broke Series Executive Produced by Ashton Kutcher and Hosted by Dan Rosensweig, CEO of Chegg Season 2 “Real–time” Episodes Will Premiere For Free on Crackle in March With Full Episodes Premiering in May COS COB, Conn., Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
ReWalk Robotics to Report Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results on February 18, 2021
Hexagon Purus AS: Results for the fourth quarter 2020
Cytovia Therapeutics and Cellectis Partner to Develop TALEN Gene-Edited iPSC-Derived Natural ...
ATARI: Results of the Ordinary & Extroardinary General Shareholders’ Meeting held on February 15, 2021 ...
Atari: Results of the first half of 2020-2021
Santhera gibt Unternehmens-Update und Antrag zur Stärkung der Kapitalstruktur bekannt
Nano Dimension Prices $500 Million Registered Direct Offering
Meridian Bioscience Provides an Update on the Revogene SARS-CoV-2 EUA Submission
Novavax Announces Expanded Collaboration and License Agreement with SK Bioscience for 40 Million ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s Onsite Blue Hydrogen Production Use of Renewable ...
Grapefruit USA, Inc. Announces Receipt of Initial Informal Acquisition Inquiry
TAAT(TM) Increases Manufacturing Output by 233% to Over 57,000 Cartons Per Month in Response to ...
InflaRx Announces Presentation of New C5a and Vilobelimab (IFX-1) Data from Phase IIB SHINE Study ...
TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to Majority ...
Chemcel Federal Credit Union Selects Cardtronics for ATM Managed Services
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.02.21
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Plus Signs Agreement to Launch Crackle App On Smart TVs Powered By The VIDAA Smart Operating System
03.02.21
“Willy’s Wonderland” Trailer for Nicolas Cage Thriller Becomes Screen Media Ventures’ Most Viewed Trailer Ever
02.02.21
Sizing Up the Sectors and Going for Growth: The 28th Annual Emerald Groundhog Day Investment Forum Goes Live on February 4th
02.02.21
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s THE OUTPOST Wins Outstanding Song – Independent Film at Hollywood Music In Media Awards
01.02.21
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Announces New Programming for Crackle for February
26.01.21
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Screen Media Acquires ‘Senior Moment’ Starring William Shatner, Jean Smart, and Christopher Lloyd
20.01.21
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Closes $22.5 Million Private Placement
19.01.21
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Announces Timing of Regular Monthly Dividend for February 2021 for Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock