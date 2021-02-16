 

Bitcoin to be Accepted on the CurrencyWorks Security Token Reporting System as a Form of Payment

Los Angeles CA, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CurrencyWorks Inc. (“CWRK” or “CurrencyWorks”) (TSXV and OTCQB: CWRK), builds and operates FinTech Platforms for Digital Currencies, Digital Assets and Security Tokens, today announced that the security token reporting system being developed for exchanges will accept Bitcoin.

The blockchain platform being developed for exchanges will have the ability to accept Bitcoin as a form of payment. CurrencyWorks announced the creation of a token reporting system for exchanges in December of 2020 providing various integration services, as well as a Testnet and smart contract platforms to be used to test and validate the process of issuing security tokens.

Cameron Chell, Chairman of CurrencyWorks, stated: “The ability to accept Bitcoin as a form of exchange for the purchase and sale of Security Tokens is the next step in helping enable value and liquidity into the burgeoning Security Token Market. Bitcoin is moving beyond the world of a hard-to-access form of payment, to the mainstream.”

“CurrenyWorks has been at the forefront of monetizing alternative currencies in regulated environments from the beginning,” said Bruce Elliott, President of CurrencyWorks. “We are excited to add Bitcoin to our token reporting system which enables companies to raise capital without necessarily diluting equity.”

About CurrencyWorks

CurrencyWorks Inc. (TSXV: CWRK and OTCQB: CWRK) is a publicly traded company that builds and operates FinTech Platforms for Digital Currencies, Digital Assets and Security Tokens.

For more information on CurrencyWorks, please visit us at: www.currencyworks.io. For additional investor info visit www.currencyworks.io or www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov searching CWRK.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements.” Statements in this news release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things,: that the ability to accept Bitcoin as a form of exchange for the purchase and sale of Security Tokens is the next step in helping enable value and liquidity into the burgeoning Security Token Market; and that CurrencyWorks is excited to add Bitcoin to its token reporting system which enables companies to raise capital without necessarily diluting equity.

