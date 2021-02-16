NetEnt Star CFO Lara Falzon Joins Bragg Board 

TORONTO, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B2B gaming technology provider Bragg Gaming Group ( TSX:BRAG , OTC: BRGGF ) (" Bragg " or the " Company ") announced today that gaming industry veteran Lara Falzon has been elected to the Board of Bragg Gaming, effective March 1, 2021.

Ms. Falzon brings significant financial expertise in the gaming sector to Bragg, as well as experience in listing on the NASDAQ, a 2021 goal for Bragg. As CFO of casino software provider Red Tiger Gaming, Ms. Falzon navigated the 2019 sale of Red Tiger to NetEnt AB for over US$315 million. NetEnt’s most recently reported earnings increased by 58 per cent year-over-year, with US market revenues jumping 313 per cent. She also played an instrumental role in the September 2020 sale of NetEnt for $2.1 billion to the world’s leading live casino company Evolution Gaming (now Evolution). Evolution most recently reported a 48 per cent jump in revenues over the first nine months of the year to US $462 million.

“We’re very pleased to have Lara join our championship team - she brings tremendous industry experience,” said Adam Arviv, CEO of Bragg Gaming. “Her financial experience in the gaming sector is unmatched in the industry and will be very valuable as we continue our global growth strategy.”

Ms. Falzon currently holds the role of Operational CFO of NetEnt and CFO at Red Tiger Gaming. She previously held the roles of Group CFO at Evoke Gaming Ltd. and Group Financial Controller at King. Ms. Falzon is a member of the Association of Chartered Accountants and holds a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Malta.

“I’m thrilled to join the team at such an exciting time in Bragg’s evolution,” said Ms. Falzon. “Bragg continues to outperform on their expansion goals and I’m happy to contribute my expertise to the mission.”

