 

NetEnt Star CFO Lara Falzon Joins Bragg Board 

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.02.2021, 15:16  |  63   |   |   

Industry expert brings tremendous experience as the financial engineer of multi-billion-dollar gaming transactions to the B2B gaming technology provider

TORONTO, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B2B gaming technology provider Bragg Gaming Group (TSX:BRAG, OTC: BRGGF) ("Bragg" or the "Company") announced today that gaming industry veteran Lara Falzon has been elected to the Board of Bragg Gaming, effective March 1, 2021.

Ms. Falzon brings significant financial expertise in the gaming sector to Bragg, as well as experience in listing on the NASDAQ, a 2021 goal for Bragg. As CFO of casino software provider Red Tiger Gaming, Ms. Falzon navigated the 2019 sale of Red Tiger to NetEnt AB for over US$315 million. NetEnt’s most recently reported earnings increased by 58 per cent year-over-year, with US market revenues jumping 313 per cent. She also played an instrumental role in the September 2020 sale of NetEnt for $2.1 billion to the world’s leading live casino company Evolution Gaming (now Evolution). Evolution most recently reported a 48 per cent jump in revenues over the first nine months of the year to US $462 million.

“We’re very pleased to have Lara join our championship team - she brings tremendous industry experience,” said Adam Arviv, CEO of Bragg Gaming. “Her financial experience in the gaming sector is unmatched in the industry and will be very valuable as we continue our global growth strategy.”

Ms. Falzon currently holds the role of Operational CFO of NetEnt and CFO at Red Tiger Gaming. She previously held the roles of Group CFO at Evoke Gaming Ltd. and Group Financial Controller at King. Ms. Falzon is a member of the Association of Chartered Accountants and holds a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Malta.

“I’m thrilled to join the team at such an exciting time in Bragg’s evolution,” said Ms. Falzon. “Bragg continues to outperform on their expansion goals and I’m happy to contribute my expertise to the mission.”

About Bragg Gaming Group
Bragg Gaming Group (TSX:BRAG, OTC: BRGGF) is a global B2B gaming technology platform provider. With operations across Europe and North America, Bragg is expanding into an international force within the burgeoning global online gaming market. Bragg’s main brand is ORYX Gaming, an innovative business-to-business iGaming platform, casino content aggregator, managed sportsbook and managed services provider, offering cutting-edge content from leading studios.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NetEnt Star CFO Lara Falzon Joins Bragg Board  Industry expert brings tremendous experience as the financial engineer of multi-billion-dollar gaming transactions to the B2B gaming technology providerTORONTO, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - B2B gaming technology provider Bragg Gaming Group …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
ReWalk Robotics to Report Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results on February 18, 2021
Hexagon Purus AS: Results for the fourth quarter 2020
Cytovia Therapeutics and Cellectis Partner to Develop TALEN Gene-Edited iPSC-Derived Natural ...
ATARI: Results of the Ordinary & Extroardinary General Shareholders’ Meeting held on February 15, 2021 ...
Atari: Results of the first half of 2020-2021
Santhera gibt Unternehmens-Update und Antrag zur Stärkung der Kapitalstruktur bekannt
Nano Dimension Prices $500 Million Registered Direct Offering
Meridian Bioscience Provides an Update on the Revogene SARS-CoV-2 EUA Submission
Novavax Announces Expanded Collaboration and License Agreement with SK Bioscience for 40 Million ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s Onsite Blue Hydrogen Production Use of Renewable ...
Grapefruit USA, Inc. Announces Receipt of Initial Informal Acquisition Inquiry
TAAT(TM) Increases Manufacturing Output by 233% to Over 57,000 Cartons Per Month in Response to ...
InflaRx Announces Presentation of New C5a and Vilobelimab (IFX-1) Data from Phase IIB SHINE Study ...
TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to Majority ...
Chemcel Federal Credit Union Selects Cardtronics for ATM Managed Services
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:00 Uhr
Bragg Gaming Enters Exciting Twitch Promotion Via Cashmagnet-Operated Mr. Gamble
12.02.21
Rapid Expansion of Online Casino Gaming Credited to Innovative Technology Platforms
09.02.21
$4.3 Billion in Bets Placed on Super Bowl LV
05.02.21
Bragg Gaming Group Interview to Air on Bloomberg International
04.02.21
Bragg Gaming’s ORYX Becomes MerkurXtip’s Exclusive Aggregator Partner in Serbia
01.02.21
Bragg Gaming Supports Google’s Increased Access to Online Gaming
29.01.21
Bragg Gaming Debuts in Czech Republic and Slovakia with SYNOT Group Brands
28.01.21
Fantasy Sports and Sports Betting to Surge as Major Leagues Return to Play
28.01.21
Bragg Gaming Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
27.01.21
Bragg Gaming Starts Trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
16.01.21
121
BRAGG Gaming (TSX-V: BRAG) : 2020 Umsätze bis zu Euro 38 Millionen!!! Aktie komplett unterbewertet
31.08.20
3
Bragg-Gaming Aktie
17.04.20
5
Bragg Gaming Group - nächste Tenbagger-Chance ???