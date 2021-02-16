First U.S. Patient Undergoes Successful Minimally Invasive Carpal Tunnel Release Using PAVmed’s CarpX Device

CarpX relieves the symptoms of Carpal Tunnel Syndrome (CTS) in a rapid, minimally invasive, office-based procedure that speeds patients' recovery. CTS is a common workplace-related condition that causes chronic pain to patients and, as the top driver of workmen's compensation claims, imposes high costs on society.

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PAVmed Inc. (Nasdaq: PAVM, PAVMZ ) (the “Company” or “PAVmed”), a highly differentiated, multi-product, commercial-stage medical technology company, today announced that the first U.S. patient recently underwent successful carpal tunnel release using its CarpX minimally invasive carpal tunnel device.

The patient presented with symptoms of carpal tunnel syndrome to Dr. Edward J. Armbruster of Mercer-Bucks Orthopaedics, P.C., in greater Philadelphia, who performed minimally invasive carpal tunnel release using the CarpX device. In marked contrast to typical recovery times of up to several months following conventional carpal tunnel release surgery, the patient returned to work as a truck driver within one week of the procedure.

“This is a very exciting development and the most significant advance in minimally invasive carpal tunnel release since endoscopic techniques were introduced some 30 years ago” said Dr. Armbruster. “I found that the CarpX balloon creates significantly more space in the carpal tunnel after the transverse carpal ligament is divided than traditional techniques, which could potentially result in superior outcomes for patients. As a busy hand surgeon, I strongly believe that CarpX will change how future carpal tunnel surgery will be performed, providing patients with a less invasive option with significantly shorter recovery times than existing carpal tunnel release options.”

“We continue to find that CarpX performs as designed, combining balloon technology to protect critical structures together with radiofrequency energy to cut the transverse carpal ligament precisely, offering procedure times comparable to traditional techniques after a very short learning curve,” said Dr. Brian deGuzman, PAVmed’s Chief Medical Officer, who oversees training and proctoring of early CarpX users and was present as an observer during this procedure.

CarpX has the potential to lower healthcare costs and increase the numbers of patients treated for CTS by offering a more attractive option to the large number of patients who chose to “suffer in silence” to avoid a prolonged recovery from traditional carpal tunnel surgery.