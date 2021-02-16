 

Investview (“INVU”) Reports Strong Year over Year Growth in Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

  • $7.9 million net revenue for 3rd quarter (a $2.9m or 59% increase year over year)
  • $1.7 million net income for 3rd quarter (an increase of $5.5m or 145% year over year)
  • $1.4 million increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash during the nine months ended December 31, 2020 (from $137k at March 31, 2020 to $1.6m at December 31, 2020)
  • $12 million decrease in current liabilities during the nine months ended December 31, 2020 (from $20.7m at March 31, 2020 to $8.7m at December 31, 2020)
  • $45.6 million reduction in future debt obligations

Eatontown, NJ, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investview, Inc. (OTCQB: INVU), a diversified financial technology company that through its subsidiaries and global distribution network provides financial technology, education tools, content, research, and management of digital asset technologies with a focus on Bitcoin mining and the new generation of digital assets, has released its financial report (Form 10-Q) for the third quarter of fiscal 2021.

"It was a strong third quarter across our product portfolio with consistent month over month growth. This is a testament to Investview, to execute on our mission to diversify into profitable sectors and provide education and access to leading edge technology, information, and financial tools that empower individuals to improve their quality of life. The world is changing before our eyes and everything we expected to happen with the maturity of financial technology is happening at an accelerated rate. From balancing a checkbook to trading bitcoin, we are preparing individuals worldwide to improve their financial status and provide the education and technology to do it" said Joe Cammarata, Investview CEO.

Investview has refocused the company’s objectives and subsidiaries to drive fintech objectives. The four pillars of this initiative include mining, education, financial trading tools and the newly announced ndau digital currency product packages. Our activities in support of digital currency and blockchain technologies is currently supporting our revenue growth, but more importantly, it is supporting the financial technology platforms that will enable individuals around the world to become “bankable.”

Mario Romano, Director of Finance added, “Our third quarter results demonstrate the impact of the changes we have made over the last twelve months. We are accelerating our revenue growth and increasing our productivity. We see the shift in the global financial landscape and stand ready to do our part in educating retail self-directed investors in taking part in this evolution.”

