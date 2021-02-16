 

EQS-News Nordea Bank Abp: Managers' transactions - Romantschuk

Nordea Bank Abp
Stock exchange release - Managers' transactions
16 February 2021 at 15.45 EET

Transaction notification under Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation


Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: ROMANTSCHUK, ULRIKA
Position: Other Senior Manager
Issuer: Nordea Bank Abp
LEI: 529900ODI3047E2LIV03

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 529900ODI3047E2LIV03_20210216135425_6

Transaction date: 2021-02-15
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000297767
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1 Unit price: 7.25700 EUR
(2): Volume: 12 Unit price: 7.25700 EUR
(3): Volume: 6,078 Unit price: 7.25700 EUR
(4): Volume: 1,009 Unit price: 7.25700 EUR


Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 7,100 Volume weighted average price: 7.25700 EUR Total price: 51,524.70 EUR


For further information regarding Managers' transactions:
Susanna Aarnio-Halme, Chief Communicator, +358 50 61749


The information provided in this stock exchange release is such that Nordea Bank Abp is required to disclose pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 15.45 EET on 16 February 2021.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.


Company: Nordea Bank Abp
Smålandsgatan 17
105 71 Stockholm
Sweden
ISIN: CH0284415681
Valor: A1Z2TU
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
