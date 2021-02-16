Gabelli Funds to Host 31st Annual Pump, Valve, and Water Systems Symposium Virtual – Thursday, February 25, 2021

Gabelli Funds, LLC, will host the 31 st Annual Pump, Valve & Water Systems Symposium on Thursday, February 25, 2021 via webcast. This research meeting will be moderated by Tony Bancroft, Justin Bergner, Jose Garza, and Brett Kearney, and will feature presentations and fireside chats with senior management of leading industrial companies. Emphasis will be on macroeconomic trends, industry dynamics, digitalization, sustainability, and capital allocation.

Ametek (NYSE: AME) Franklin Electric (NASDAQ: FELE) Badger Meter (NYSE: BMI) Graco (NYSE: GGG) Consolidated Water (NASDAQ: CWCO) Graham Corporation (NYSE: GHM) Crane Co. (NYSE: CR) ITT Inc. (NYSE: ITT) Dover Corporation (NYSE: DOV)* Mueller Water Products (NYSE: MWA) Energy Recovery (NASDAQ: ERII) Pentair (NYSE: PNR) EnPro Industries (NYSE: NPO) Watts Water Technologies (NYSE: WTS) Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE: AQUA) Xylem (NYSE: XYL) Flowserve Corp (NYSE: FLS)

*Not presenting, investor meetings only.

Details:

February 25, 2021

7:30 am - 4:30 pm

Virtual Conference

Gabelli Funds, LLC is a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is a wholly owned subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc.

For further information please visit www.gabelli.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210216005818/en/