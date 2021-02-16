MATEON PARTNERED WITH CHOPRA FOUNDATION ON ARTIVEDA

“We view this collaboration as a cornerstone for the future development of the ARTIVeda and PulmoHeal brands to make a significant impact on the development of ethnobiology drugs for the treatment of emerging diseases.” said Saran Saund, CBO and GM of AI Division, Mateon. “This pandemic has taught us how quickly Ayurvedic medicine can rise to new challenges”.

AGOURA HILLS, California, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mateon Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB:MATN) (“Mateon”), a leading developer of TGF-β therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease and respiratory health, announced a global partnership with Chopra Foundation, a non-profit, to collaborate on research and development of PulmoHeal and ARTIVeda for COVID-19 and other infectious diseases through joint research between Mateon and Foundation Principal Investigators (PI) from premium US universities.

The Chopra Foundation will introduce PulmoHeal and ARTIVeda to its networks of Ayurveda physician and clinics throughout India and worldwide and promote the clinical data supporting the efficacy of this therapy. Mateon and the Chopra Foundation have also agreed to collaborate on future research with ARTIVeda and PulmoHeal, with the Chopra Foundation providing its deep real-world experience in Ayurvedic medicine. Together, Mateon and Chopra Foundation intend to develop of Ayurvedic medicine as an important partner in an integrative patient care platform.

"Chronic low grade systemic Inflammation is the underlying basis for many chronic diseases. Many herbs and spices have unique Phyto-nutrients that can reduce inflammation and modulate Immunity,” said Dr. Deepak Chopra, MD, FASB, Founder and Chairman, Chopra Foundation, “The research on Artemisia for COVID-19 is suggesting its ability to inhibit the TGF beta and prevent the replication of the virus. The use of intelligent herbs & spices along with a healthy diet & lifestyle is the best way to optimize your well-being."

Dr Deepak Chopra discusses ARTIVeda with Dr. Suhas Kshirsagar in this 3-min video.

https://youtu.be/u3ghhcNnwHA

As previously announced, Mateon is pursuing several avenues with respect to the development and commercialization of ARTIVeda/ PulmoHeal to treat COVID-19. The brand PulmoHeal licensed by Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) will be manufactured and marketed by Windlas Biotech Pvt. Ltd. The brand ARTIVeda licensed to Windlas by the Ministry of AYUSH will be launched with Ayurvedic partnerships that are in development.