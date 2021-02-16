 

Tax-Smart WisdomTree Model Portfolio Technology Launches

Collaboration with 55ip offers valuable tax exposure insights for portfolio transitions

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ: WETF), an exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) and exchange-traded product (“ETP”) sponsor and asset manager, announced today its model portfolio collaboration with 55ip, a financial technology company, is live.

With the needs of the 2021 investor at the forefront, WisdomTree’s model portfolios combined with 55ip’s technology enable advisors to transition clients into diversified WisdomTree model portfolios while managing capital gains. Driven by 55ip’s tax-smart investment strategy engine, the new offering uses intelligent automation to help advisors unlock efficiencies, achieve scale and deliver a more transparent model portfolio selection experience to their clients.

Tom Skrobe, WisdomTree Head of Product Solutions, said, “The investment industry is at an inflection point. Coming out of 2020, with a new administration in place and the idea of a post-pandemic world beginning to take shape, investors are rethinking their investment strategies -- and, by extension, holdings -- in a very comprehensive way. They’re thinking about transitions into new themes and re-assessing existing priorities based on their evolving risk appetite. Tax considerations have long been an obstacle for investors looking to incorporate models into their portfolios -- we’re changing that.”

Through the 55ip integration, advisors and their clients can access:

  • ActiveTax Technology, including tax-smart transition, management (including tax-loss harvesting), and withdrawals combined with WisdomTree model portfolios through the advisor-friendly 55ip solution.
  • Automated trading and rebalancing in the 55ip platform, streamlining account management.
  • Customized client reporting including Tax Savings Reports that showcase value.

Added Skrobe, “We pride ourselves on a level of agility and innovation matched only by the pioneering mindset of the investor. Aligning the tax implications of conversions with model portfolios in an efficient and transparent manner is the type of innovation that moves the industry needle.”

The solution utilizes WisdomTree’s Modern Alpha ETF Model Portfolios, first launched in 2013 with growth, income and wealth preservation investment objectives in mind. The Modern Alpha ETF Model Portfolio family combines the opportunities of active management, such as potential of outperformance against a benchmark, with the benefits of passive management. The Siegel-WisdomTree Model Portfolios, unique multi-asset, open architecture portfolios, are a particularly strong example of the kind of innovation in the Modern Alpha family, as innovative alternatives to the traditional 60% Equity/40% Fixed Income portfolio strategy.

