 

Applitools Visual AI Enables Thunderhead to Deliver Flawless UX Faster

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
16.02.2021, 16:02  |  44   |   |   

Thunderhead runs tests 48X faster using Applitools Ultrafast Test Cloud

SAN MATEO, Calif., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Applitools, provider of a next generation test automation through Visual AI and Ultrafast Test Cloud, announces how its Visual AI technology helps Thunderhead create a visually perfect experience in its ONE Engagement Hub. Thunderhead offers its AI-driven ONE Platform, a transformational technology for customer engagement and the recognised global leader in the Customer Journey Orchestration and Analytics market. The ONE Engagement Hub helps global brands build customer engagement in the era of digital transformation.

Applitools is on a mission to help test automation, DevOps and development teams to release and monitor flawless mobile, web, and native apps in a fully automated way that enables Continuous Integration and Continuous Deployment. Founded in 2013, the company uses sophisticated AI-powered image processing technology to ensure that an application appears correctly and functions properly on all mobile devices, browsers, operating systems and screen sizes. For more information, visit applitools.com.

To read the full case study, please visit: (https://applitools.com/case-studies/thunderhead/)

Understanding the customer journey is vital to success, but is incredibly complex and challenging to manage. From window shoppers to mobile browsers, there are dozens or more customer touchpoints that can accumulate, and any one of these touchpoints is an opportunity to convert a prospect. This is where Thunderhead's ONE Engagement Hub provides users with the insight and context into customer behavior that businesses need to thrive. It is critical that Thunderhead continuously delivers a flawless experience to its users so that they never miss an opportunity to convert.

"Applitools gives our entire team huge peace-of-mind," said Walt Harris, head of quality at Thunderhead. "We know about the visual impact of our code. Using Applitools makes us more nimble and lets us develop more quickly."

Before Applitools, the engineering team at Thunderhead wrote Selenium tests to validate both UI behavior and end-to-end functionality. They had no automation for the visual components of these tests. Small changes to UI code would require significant rewrites in order for tests to pass, and many of these changes to internal element locators had no visual impact.

By inspecting visual elements, Applitools Visual AI detects actual bugs, ignoring minor visual variances. Making  Applitools much more accurate across browser and operating system changes without time consuming false positives. After implementing Applitools, Thunderhead discovered an ease of test development they had not previously experienced. The code used to validate the content on screen was replaced by a simple call to Applitools, which captured the entire screen and compared it with the last approved version. Via AI, the meaningful differences were highlighted so engineers could easily fix or approve.

