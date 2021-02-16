 

O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF (OGIG) +107% in 2020, +10% YTD 2021. Why Kevin O’Leary is Buying More

“Yes. OGIG was up over 100% in 2020 and up over 10% already in 2021. Yes, I’m buying more. Why? Because I believe the digital consumer and business mega trends will just keep going. We are never going back to the old normal,” said Kevin O’Leary, Chairman and Co-owner of O’Shares ETFs.

O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF (OGIG) performance was up over 107% for the year ending 12/31/2020 and up over 10% to start 2021 through 2/9/2021 (outperforming the NASDAQ 100 Stock Index by 58% in 2020 and by 8% in 2021 through 2/9/2021). OGIG has increased AUM to over $800 million.

Performance reflects the OGIG index and portfolio of 60 plus e-commerce and internet stocks, selected for quality and revenue growth. View the standardized performance for OGIG.

“In my many private companies, digital transformation is just beginning,” O’Leary added. “We are cutting office, travel and distribution costs, and investing aggressively in new digital solutions. OGIG is the ETF I use to invest in these long-term digitalization trends. It holds fast-growing internet giants of today and many potentially faster growing internet giants of the future. You can see this in the weighted average revenue growth (trailing 12-month) in OGIG, which is around 40% as of 12/31/2020, much higher than traditional tech indexes. I’ve also been seeing the mid-size giants in the portfolio growing even faster than the mega caps, and analysts are noticing too, revising sales estimates upward in the last 3 months for most companies in OGIG.”

CEO of O’Shares ETFs, Connor O’Brien, discussed the OGIG index and current valuation levels for tech stocks. “The OGIG Index rules have resulted in the identification of 'mid-sized giants' and strong performance. Our research showed the importance of revenue growth: the top quartile of global tech stocks by 3-year revenue growth outperformed those in the 4th quartile by over 36% in the 3-year period ending 12/31/2020.1 The methodology successfully identified strong performing lesser-known mid-size internet giants, with 60% of OGIG invested in stocks having market caps under $100 billion, that generated over 80% of index returns in 2020. Stocks in this group include Zoom Video Communications, Pinduoduo and Crowdstrike, each of which were up over 300% last year.2 Advisors have been asking whether valuations for these stocks are rich, which we believe depends on strength of fundamentals. Amazon, for example, is a stock that many people have long considered expensive, yet it has had strong revenue growth and in the past 5 years has outperformed the S&P 500 by almost 300%. Revenue growth is a great indicator.”

