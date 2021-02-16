Mississippi Hospital Selects Evident and Trubridge to Better Manage Patient Care and Improve Financial Operations

The 84-bed hospital, based in Houston, Mississippi, and part of Sunlink Health Systems, provides both inpatient and outpatient care services to its surrounding community. Prior to selecting Evident, Trace Regional Hospital was running separate systems in its hospital and clinics. Lack of system integration between these two key care settings created inefficiencies for its clinical staff, affecting interactions with patients at various points of care.

CPSI (NASDAQ: CPSI), a community healthcare solutions company, announced today that Trace Regional Hospital has selected the fully integrated cloud-hosted Evident electronic health record (EHR) solution, which includes both a clinical and a financial suite of products, along with the Evident provider EHR to support improved ambulatory care in its three affiliated clinics. In addition, Trace Regional Hospital purchased Remittance Management, Eligibility Verification and Medical Necessity Checking, part of the Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) product suite offered through CPSI subsidiary, TruBridge.

Once live, physicians and nurse practitioners will have access to one complete patient record in both the clinic and hospital, resulting in a better flow of information between care settings. Additionally, the Evident system will improve efficiencies for providers, with patient data that is more easily accessible and aligned to specific workflows, fostering better decision making and an overall improved patient care experience.

With TruBridge, integration with the Evident EHR will give the business office at Trace Regional Hospital the ability to better align care services to patient billing and insurance eligibility, resulting in improved cash flow, greater speed of payment and ultimately more efficient financial operations at its facility.

According to Sheila Brockman, chief executive officer at Trace Regional Hospital, “It was time to better enable our clinics, hospital, and business office staff with the tools they need to put their best foot forward. With a total of nine providers and certified nurse practitioners serving approximately 16,000 residents, it is critical to have advanced technology to effectively manage the health of our community. We found that capability – and more – with Evident and TruBridge.”