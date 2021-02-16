 

Mississippi Hospital Selects Evident and Trubridge to Better Manage Patient Care and Improve Financial Operations

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.02.2021, 16:00  |  33   |   |   

CPSI (NASDAQ: CPSI), a community healthcare solutions company, announced today that Trace Regional Hospital has selected the fully integrated cloud-hosted Evident electronic health record (EHR) solution, which includes both a clinical and a financial suite of products, along with the Evident provider EHR to support improved ambulatory care in its three affiliated clinics. In addition, Trace Regional Hospital purchased Remittance Management, Eligibility Verification and Medical Necessity Checking, part of the Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) product suite offered through CPSI subsidiary, TruBridge.

The 84-bed hospital, based in Houston, Mississippi, and part of Sunlink Health Systems, provides both inpatient and outpatient care services to its surrounding community. Prior to selecting Evident, Trace Regional Hospital was running separate systems in its hospital and clinics. Lack of system integration between these two key care settings created inefficiencies for its clinical staff, affecting interactions with patients at various points of care.

Once live, physicians and nurse practitioners will have access to one complete patient record in both the clinic and hospital, resulting in a better flow of information between care settings. Additionally, the Evident system will improve efficiencies for providers, with patient data that is more easily accessible and aligned to specific workflows, fostering better decision making and an overall improved patient care experience.

With TruBridge, integration with the Evident EHR will give the business office at Trace Regional Hospital the ability to better align care services to patient billing and insurance eligibility, resulting in improved cash flow, greater speed of payment and ultimately more efficient financial operations at its facility.

According to Sheila Brockman, chief executive officer at Trace Regional Hospital, “It was time to better enable our clinics, hospital, and business office staff with the tools they need to put their best foot forward. With a total of nine providers and certified nurse practitioners serving approximately 16,000 residents, it is critical to have advanced technology to effectively manage the health of our community. We found that capability – and more – with Evident and TruBridge.”

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Mississippi Hospital Selects Evident and Trubridge to Better Manage Patient Care and Improve Financial Operations CPSI (NASDAQ: CPSI), a community healthcare solutions company, announced today that Trace Regional Hospital has selected the fully integrated cloud-hosted Evident electronic health record (EHR) solution, which includes both a clinical and a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
TechnipFMC Completes Separation of Two Industry-Leading, Independent, Publicly Traded Companies
bluebird bio Announces Temporary Suspension on Phase 1/2 and Phase 3 Studies of LentiGlobin Gene ...
Li-Cycle, North America’s Largest Lithium-Ion Battery Resource Recycling Company, to List on NYSE ...
Belden Takes Home Emmy Award for Hybrid Electrical & Fiber Camera Cable and Connectors
Accenture Expands Cloud First Offerings and Engineering Capabilities in the UK with Acquisition of ...
Mercialys: 2020 Results
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against bluebird bio, Inc. and ...
Liberty Global Reports Full Year 2020 Results
Cortexyme Provides Regulatory Update on Development Program for Atuzaginstat in Alzheimer’s ...
Titel
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Palantir Announces Q&A Platform for Shareholders Ahead of Q4 2020 Earnings Release
Teva Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Catcha Investment Corp Announces Pricing of Upsized $275 Million Initial Public Offering
Tilray to Report 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Financial Results on February 17, 2021
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Kraft Heinz Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Arkema Strengthens Bostik’s Brazilian Adhesives Business With the Acquisition of Poliplas
ExOne Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.02.21
CPSI Announces Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
03.02.21
Curahealth Hospitals and Cobalt Rehabilitation Extend Evident EHR and Trubridge RCM Services Across New Facilities as Part of Growth Strategy
26.01.21
CPSI to Broadcast Its Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Conference Call Live on the Internet