 

Gannett and McClatchy Collaborate to Offer Local Reach for National Advertisers

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.02.2021, 16:00  |  28   |   |   

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE: GCI) and McClatchy, two of the most iconic and acclaimed local media companies, with deep roots in over 300 local communities, are offering national brands the ability to connect seamlessly and more meaningfully with local audiences across a vast multi-channel network.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210216005821/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

(Photo: Business Wire)

Advertisers will now be able to reach two-thirds of the top local media markets with local properties including the Miami Herald, Austin-American Statesman, The Kansas City Star, Arizona Republic, Detroit Free Press, The Sacramento Bee and more, representing 200 million digital and 8.4 million print consumers through customized, targeted solutions and within a trusted, brand-safe environment. The collaboration simplifies the buying process and facilitates access to local audiences in a highly efficient manner, allowing both companies to better serve their brands’ customers.

Gannett’s USA TODAY national sales team, which has been increasingly helping national brands reach communities’ audiences, will be the go-to-market team offering the combined reach of the local media companies to national brands and media agencies.

“We are excited to expand our local audience reach for National brands and agencies in this partnership with McClatchy,” said Kevin Gentzel, Chief Revenue Officer, Gannett | USA TODAY NETWORK. “With over 200M monthly UVs in our combined network, we can help brands fulfill a mission of supporting local journalism with the business impact of reaching our valuable audiences in our highly engaging content. We will be launching new ad innovations across the network along with enhanced targeting capabilities to drive clear ROI for our clients.”

“As national brands look for effective ways to reach local consumers, our two iconic media companies now offer an unparalleled opportunity to go to market with brand-safe media,” commented Tony Hunter, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of McClatchy. “We are excited to join the USA TODAY NETWORK and collaborate with Gannett to provide this powerful multi-channel solution for advertisers.”

The Gannett and McClatchy solution comes at a critical time for brands. USA TODAY NETWORK and the credible, brand-safe nature of trusted local media brands provides marketers with a solution to connect with consumers. Independent local journalism companies are part of the fabric of communities across the country and their highly-engaged readers, viewers and listeners represent a high-impact and efficient way for advertisers to achieve their marketing objectives across the trusted and award-winning local journalism brands.

About Gannett

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE: GCI) is an innovative, digitally focused media and marketing solutions company committed to the communities in our network and helping them build relationships with their local businesses. With an unmatched reach at the national and local level, Gannett touches the lives of millions with our Pulitzer-Prize winning content, consumer experiences and benefits, and advertiser products and services. Its portfolio includes the USA TODAY, local media organizations in 46 states in the U.S. and Guam, and Newsquest, a wholly owned subsidiary with over 140 local media brands operating in the United Kingdom. Gannett also owns the digital marketing services companies ReachLocal, Inc., UpCurve, Inc., and WordStream, Inc. and runs the largest media-owned events business in the U.S., Gannett Ventures, formerly GateHouse Live. To connect with us, visit www.gannett.com.

About McClatchy

We help people and communities thrive. Through our deeply-rooted commitment to the role of local journalism, McClatchy is a catalyst for informed engagement, greater understanding, and deeper community connections. We ensure delivery of news and information essential to enhancing individual lives and improving the 30 distinct communities that are home to our journalists and iconic brands, including the Miami Herald, The Kansas City Star, The Sacramento Bee, The Charlotte Observer, The (Raleigh) News & Observer, and the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. We extend our unique local and regional reach, relevance and resources to our advertising partners through fully-integrated marketing solutions. Let’s rise together.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Gannett and McClatchy Collaborate to Offer Local Reach for National Advertisers Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE: GCI) and McClatchy, two of the most iconic and acclaimed local media companies, with deep roots in over 300 local communities, are offering national brands the ability to connect seamlessly and more meaningfully with local …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
TechnipFMC Completes Separation of Two Industry-Leading, Independent, Publicly Traded Companies
bluebird bio Announces Temporary Suspension on Phase 1/2 and Phase 3 Studies of LentiGlobin Gene ...
Li-Cycle, North America’s Largest Lithium-Ion Battery Resource Recycling Company, to List on NYSE ...
Belden Takes Home Emmy Award for Hybrid Electrical & Fiber Camera Cable and Connectors
Accenture Expands Cloud First Offerings and Engineering Capabilities in the UK with Acquisition of ...
Mercialys: 2020 Results
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against bluebird bio, Inc. and ...
Liberty Global Reports Full Year 2020 Results
Cortexyme Provides Regulatory Update on Development Program for Atuzaginstat in Alzheimer’s ...
Titel
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Palantir Announces Q&A Platform for Shareholders Ahead of Q4 2020 Earnings Release
Teva Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Catcha Investment Corp Announces Pricing of Upsized $275 Million Initial Public Offering
Tilray to Report 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Financial Results on February 17, 2021
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Kraft Heinz Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Arkema Strengthens Bostik’s Brazilian Adhesives Business With the Acquisition of Poliplas
ExOne Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12:30 Uhr
Gannett Announces Appointment of Independent Director
11.02.21
Gannett Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
08.02.21
Rocket Mortgage’s “Certain Is Better – Tracy Morgan, Dave Bautista & Liza Koshy” Wins USA TODAY’s 33rd Annual Super Bowl Ad Meter Competition
01.02.21
Gannett Announces $1.045 Billion Debt Refinancing
28.01.21
Gannett Earns Top Marks in Human Rights Campaign’s 2021 Corporate Equality Index
26.01.21
USA TODAY Launches 33rd Ad Meter Competition
19.01.21
Gannett Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter Financial Results