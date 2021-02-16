 

CoreLogic Confirms Receipt of Unsolicited Acquisition Proposal from CoStar Group

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.02.2021, 16:00  |  41   |   |   

CoreLogic (NYSE: CLGX), a leading global provider of property information, insight, analytics and data-enabled solutions, today confirmed that it has received an unsolicited acquisition proposal from CoStar Group for an all-stock transaction. Under the terms of the proposal, CoreLogic shareholders would receive 0.1019 shares of CoStar Group common stock in exchange for each share of CoreLogic common stock.

On February 4, CoreLogic’s Board of Directors unanimously approved a definitive merger agreement under which funds managed by Stone Point Capital and Insight Partners agreed to acquire all outstanding shares of CoreLogic for $80 per share in cash. The merger agreement remains in full force and effect, and the Board of Directors of CoreLogic has not withdrawn or modified its recommendation that the stockholders of CoreLogic vote in favor of the approval of the merger, the merger agreement and the transactions contemplated thereby.

CoreLogic’s Board of Directors, consistent with its fiduciary duties and the terms

of the merger agreement, will carefully review the proposal in consultation with its outside legal counsel and financial advisors to determine whether it is or would reasonably be expected to result in a superior proposal. CoreLogic shareholders need take no action at this time.

Evercore is serving as financial advisor to CoreLogic and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP is serving as the Company’s legal advisor.

About CoreLogic
 CoreLogic (NYSE: CLGX), the leading provider of property insights and solutions, promotes a healthy housing market and thriving communities. Through its enhanced property data solutions, services and technologies, CoreLogic enables real estate professionals, financial institutions, insurance carriers, government agencies and other housing market participants to help millions of people find, buy, and protect their homes. For more information, please visit www.corelogic.com.

Safe Harbor / Forward Looking Statements
 Certain statements made in this communication are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including but not limited to those statements related to the acquisition of CoreLogic by affiliates of Stone Point Capital Partners and Insight Partners (the “Merger”), including financial estimates and statements as to the expected timing, completion and effects of the Merger. Risks and uncertainties exist that may cause the results to differ materially from those set forth in these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to: (i) the completion of the Merger on the anticipated terms and timing, including obtaining required stockholder and regulatory approvals, and the satisfaction of other conditions to the completion of the acquisition, (ii) the ability of Stone Point Capital Partners and Insight Partners to obtain the necessary financing arrangements set forth in the commitment letters received in connection with the Merger; (iii) potential litigation relating to the Merger that could be instituted against Stone Point Capital Partners, Insight Partners, CoreLogic or their respective directors, managers or officers, including the effects of any outcomes related thereto; (iv) the risk that disruptions from the Merger will harm CoreLogic’s business, including current plans and operations; (v) the ability of CoreLogic to retain and hire key personnel; (vi) potential adverse reactions or changes to business relationships resulting from the announcement or completion of the Merger; (vii) continued availability of capital and financing and rating agency actions; (viii) legislative, regulatory and economic developments; (ix) potential business uncertainty, including changes to existing business relationships, during the pendency of the Merger that could affect CoreLogic’s financial performance; (x) certain restrictions during the pendency of the Merger that may impact CoreLogic’s ability to pursue certain business opportunities or strategic transactions; (xi) unpredictability and severity of catastrophic events, including but not limited to acts of terrorism, outbreaks of war or hostilities or the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as management’s response to any of the aforementioned factors; (xii) the possibility that the Merger may be more expensive to complete than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected factors or events; (xiii) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the Merger, including in circumstances requiring CoreLogic to pay a termination fee; (xiv) those risks and uncertainties set forth in Part I, Item 1A of CoreLogic’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Part II, Item 1A of CoreLogic’s subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as such risk factors may be amended, supplemented or superseded from time to time by other reports filed by CoreLogic with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”); and (xv) those risks that will be described in the proxy statement that will be filed with the SEC and available from the sources indicated below. These risks, as well as other risks associated with the Merger, will be more fully discussed in the proxy statement that will be filed with the SEC in connection with the Merger. While the list of factors presented here is, and the list of factors to be presented in the proxy statement will be, considered representative, no such list should be considered a complete statement of all potential risks and uncertainties. Unlisted factors may present significant additional obstacles to the realization of forward-looking statements. Consequences of material differences in results as compared with those anticipated in the forward-looking statements could include, among other things, business disruption, operational problems, financial loss, legal liability to third parties and similar risks, any of which could have a material adverse effect on CoreLogic’s consolidated financial condition, results of operations, credit rating or liquidity. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. CoreLogic does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

