 

U. S. Steel Commits to Disability Inclusion by Joining the Valuable 500

Today, U. S. Steel announced that it has joined The Valuable 500, an organization whose member companies and their leaders are “committed to putting disability inclusion on their business leadership agenda. The Valuable 500 was created to “help unlock the social and economic value” of the more than 1.3 billion individuals living with disabilities.

Of the announcement, U. S. Steel President and Chief Executive Officer David B. Burritt said, “U. S. Steel is committed to fostering a highly inclusive and diverse workplace with our Culture of Caring. We are pleased to join The Valuable 500 and further integrate disability inclusion into our business with the help of our SteelABILITY Employee Resource Group, dedicated to employees with disabilities and those who serve as caregivers for people with disabilities. We look forward to engaging with this resource as we work to attract, develop and retain a world-class workforce.”

U. S. Steel’s specific commitment to fostering an environment that supports employees with disabilities and their caregivers, enabling them to bring 100% of themselves to work, includes:

  • Advocating for and empowering the individual;
  • Increasing education, awareness and understanding of disability-related issues;
  • Promoting inclusion, trust and respect throughout the organization and in our communities; and
  • Communicating our efforts to promote inclusion and diversity in the workplace.

About U. S. Steel

Founded in 1901, the United States Steel Corporation is a Fortune 250 company and a leading steel producer. Together with its subsidiary Big River Steel and an unwavering focus on safety, the company’s customer-centric Best of BothSM world-competitive integrated and mini mill technology strategy is advancing a more secure, sustainable future for U. S. Steel and its stakeholders. With a renewed emphasis on innovation, U. S. Steel serves the automotive, construction, appliance, energy, containers and packaging industries with high value-added steel products such as U. S. Steel’s proprietary XG3 advanced high-strength steel. The company also maintains competitively advantaged iron ore production and has an annual raw steelmaking capability of 26.2 million net tons. U. S. Steel is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, with world-class operations across the United States and in Central Europe. For more information, please visit www.ussteel.com.

About the Valuable 500

Launched by social entrepreneur and activist Caroline Casey at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in January 2019, The Valuable 500 aims to put disability on the global business leadership agenda. The Valuable 500 was created by Binc, the organization founded by Caroline Casey in 2015, with a mission to ignite a historic global movement for a new age of business inclusion—capitalizing on Casey’s 18-year track record of success engaging over 450 organizations. The campaign has won three awards: a Cannes Lion, D&AD, and a BIMA. Our goal is to persuade 500 multinational companies that have at least 1,000 employees to make a public commitment to advance disability inclusion in their organization. By engaging the most influential business leaders and brands, we want to create a tipping point within business that unlocks the business, social, and economic value of the 1.3 billion people living with disabilities around the world, and the millions of us who will become disabled over time. We believe that if business takes a lead, society and government will follow, and truly inclusive businesses can build truly inclusive societies.



