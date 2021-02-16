 

Global pension funds weather the storm of 2020

ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global institutional pension fund assets in the 22 largest major markets (the P22) continued to climb in 2020 despite the impact of the pandemic, rising 11% to $52.5 trillion at year-end, according to the latest figures in the Global Pension Assets Study conducted by Willis Towers Watson’s Thinking Ahead Institute.

The seven largest markets for pension assets (the P7) — Australia, Canada, Japan, the Netherlands, Switzerland, the U.K. and the U.S. — account for 92% of the P22, unchanged from the previous year. The U.S. remains the largest pension market, representing 62% of worldwide pension assets, followed by Japan and the U.K. with 6.9% and 6.8%, respectively.

According to the study, there was a significant rise in the ratio of pension assets to average GDP, up 11.2% to 80.0% at the end of 2020. This is the largest year-on-year rise since the study began in 1998, equaling the increase recorded in 2009 as pension assets bounced back after the global financial crisis. While the measure usually indicates a stronger pension system, the sharp rise also underlines the economic impact of the pandemic on many countries’ GDP. Among the seven largest pension markets, the trend was even more pronounced with a 20% rise in the pension-assets-to-GDP ratio, from 127% in 2019 to 147% in 2020.

The research also shows that the shift to alternative assets continues, marking two decades of change in pension fund asset allocation globally. In 2000, just 7% of P7 pension fund assets were allocated to private markets and other alternatives, compared with over a quarter of assets (26%) in 2020. This shift comes largely at the expense of equities, down from 60% to 43% in the period, while bond allocations fell marginally from 31% to 29%. The average P7 asset allocation is now equities 43%, bonds 29%, alternatives 26% and cash 2%.

Defined contribution (DC) assets are now estimated to represent almost 53% of total pension assets in the seven largest pension markets, up from 35% in 2000, making DC the dominant model for pensions globally. During the past 10 years, DC assets have grown at 8.2% per annum, while defined benefit (DB) assets have grown at the slower pace of 4.3%.

Australia continues to have the highest proportion of DC to DB pension assets, with 86% of its total pension assets in DC funds, while conversely Japan (95%), the Netherlands (94%) and the U.K. (81%) continue to be dominated by DB pension assets.

