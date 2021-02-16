World Health Energy Holdings Appoints Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Danny Yatom, Former Director of Mossad, Company President

Government and Private Industry Security Veteran Joins Management Team

NEW YORK, NY, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Health Energy Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: WHEN) (“WHEN Group” or the “Company”), a cybersecurity company with proprietary technologies developed to protect individuals and enterprises from cybersecurity threats, announced today the appointment of Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Danny Yatom as President of the Company.

Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Yatom has over 40 years of experience in top intelligence and security leadership roles, including as the Director of Mossad, the national intelligence and special operations agency of Israel and one of the world’s leading intelligence secret and operations agencies. From 1999 to 2001, he served as Chief of Staff for Security and Policy to Prime Minister Ehud Barak. He also served in various positions in the Israeli security forces and government, including head of the Israeli Defense Forces’ Planning Directorate, commander of the Central Command, and military secretary to defense ministers Moshe Arens and Yitzhak Rabin and prime ministers Yitzhak Rabin and Shimon Peres. He holds Bachelor of Science degree in Physics, Mathematics and Computer Science from the Hebrew University in Jerusalem and Master of Arts degree in the Middle Eastern studies from Tel Aviv University

In joining the management team as President of WHEN Group, Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Yatom will help develop and implement the Company’s global strategy and advise on cybersecurity policies.

Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Danny Yatom, incoming president of WHEN Group: "I am delighted to join WHEN Group as Company President. As the world appears to be losing the cyber and general security war globally, it is time to re-examine the old and traditional methods of digital security with innovative technology. The rise of cyber-attacks and data breaches over the past year has confirmed that cybersecurity is becoming a critical asset for every state and entity around the world. WHEN Group is uniquely positioned to address cybersecurity challenges with cutting-edge technological capabilities and an innovative approach. I am excited to take part in the Company’s global growth and contribute to building WHEN Group into a world leader in cybersecurity."