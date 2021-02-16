 

DTE Energy offers instant rebates on refrigeration equipment required for COVID-19 vaccine storage

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.02.2021, 16:20  |  31   |   |   

Pharmacies, medical offices and other businesses may qualify for savings on purchases of ultra-low temperature storage units

Detroit, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DETROIT, Feb. 16, 2021 — DTE Energy, a national leader in clean energy, is partnering with distributors to offer savings of up to $1,200 per unit on the purchase of high-efficiency, ultra-low temperature (ULT) freezers. The freezers could allow pharmacies, medical offices and hospitals to keep doses of COVID-19 vaccines safely stored at the extremely low temperatures they require.

“DTE is pleased to offer this rebate at a critical time during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” said Don Stanczak, vice president of Business Planning and Development at DTE Energy. “Our energy efficiency team regularly offers business and residential customers ways to save money when they upgrade their heating, cooling and other equipment. We’re taking extra steps to make sure our customers in the medical field know that this rebate could make it easier to purchase or upgrade equipment that some vital new COVID-19 vaccines require to maintain their efficacy.”

Customers interested in the rebate can visit DTE’s website, email dteincentives@energy-solution.com or call 617.440.5469 to get connected with a manufacturer who will apply the instant rebate at the time of purchase. A list of qualifying ENERGY STAR rated ULT freezer models can be found here.

The instant rebate provides savings of $1,200 off a 24-30 cubic foot unit, and $600 off a 15 to 24 cubic foot unit. A business is eligible to receive up to $50,000 in rebates per site location.

Additional incentives for businesses purchasing or upgrading to new energy efficient equipment can be found here.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, DTE has offered help for residential and business customers coping with the health and economic impacts of the coronavirus. From creating Personalized Service Protection plans for customers financial difficulty to providing free personal protective equipment (PPE) to businesses striving to operate safely, DTE remains committed to providing the light and warmth our customers need while keeping Michigan’s economy moving forward. Learn more about our COVID-19 response at https://www.dteenergy.com/covid19.

About DTE Energy 
DTE Energy (NYSE: DTE) is a Detroit-based diversified energy company involved in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services nationwide. Its operating units include an electric company serving 2.2 million customers in Southeast Michigan and a natural gas company serving 1.3 million customers in Michigan. The DTE portfolio includes energy businesses focused on power and industrial projects; renewable natural gas; natural gas pipelines, gathering and storage; and energy marketing and trading. As an environmental leader, DTE utility operations will reduce carbon dioxide and methane emissions by more than 80 percent by 2040 to produce cleaner energy while keeping it safe, reliable and affordable. DTE Electric and Gas aspire to achieve net zero carbon and greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. DTE is committed to serving with its energy through volunteerism, education and employment initiatives, philanthropy and economic progress. Information about DTE is available at dteenergy.com, empoweringmichigan.com, twitter.com/dte_energy and facebook.com. 

CONTACT: Marquia Mann
DTE Energy
313.235.5555



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DTE Energy offers instant rebates on refrigeration equipment required for COVID-19 vaccine storage Pharmacies, medical offices and other businesses may qualify for savings on purchases of ultra-low temperature storage unitsDetroit, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - DETROIT, Feb. 16, 2021 — DTE Energy, a national leader in clean energy, is …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
ReWalk Robotics to Report Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results on February 18, 2021
Hexagon Purus AS: Results for the fourth quarter 2020
Cytovia Therapeutics and Cellectis Partner to Develop TALEN Gene-Edited iPSC-Derived Natural ...
Atari: Results of the first half of 2020-2021
ATARI: Results of the Ordinary & Extroardinary General Shareholders’ Meeting held on February 15, 2021 ...
Meridian Bioscience Provides an Update on the Revogene SARS-CoV-2 EUA Submission
Nano Dimension Prices $500 Million Registered Direct Offering
Novavax Announces Expanded Collaboration and License Agreement with SK Bioscience for 40 Million ...
Santhera gibt Unternehmens-Update und Antrag zur Stärkung der Kapitalstruktur bekannt
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s Onsite Blue Hydrogen Production Use of Renewable ...
Grapefruit USA, Inc. Announces Receipt of Initial Informal Acquisition Inquiry
TAAT(TM) Increases Manufacturing Output by 233% to Over 57,000 Cartons Per Month in Response to ...
InflaRx Announces Presentation of New C5a and Vilobelimab (IFX-1) Data from Phase IIB SHINE Study ...
TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to Majority ...
Chemcel Federal Credit Union Selects Cardtronics for ATM Managed Services
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.02.21
DTE Energy schedules full year 2020 earnings release, conference call
02.02.21
DTE Energy partners with manufacturers and dealership to deploy electric buses to schools
29.01.21
DTE Energy joins The Valuable 500 to help drive disability inclusion
28.01.21
DTE Energy issues dividend
26.01.21
DTE Energy launches first-of-its-kind program allowing residential and small business gas customers to reduce their carbon footprint