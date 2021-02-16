 

Companies in Bio Filter Market Target Sustainable Land-Based Aquaculture, Global Valuation to Touch ~US$ 3 Bn by 2027; TMR

- Focus on efficacy of recirculating aquaculture systems (RAS) to form a key strategy for developing cost-effective filter media, while bio filters for self-cleaning aquariums might be a winning consumer proposition

- Bio ball and ceramic rings emerge as lucrative segments for companies of bio filter market, help them meet the changing demand of consumers especially in Asia Pacific

ALBANY, N.Y., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Numerous different types of bio filter media are gathering traction for meeting the current and emerging bio-filtration needs in aquaculture. Changing aquarium filtration needs precedes development of new technologies and products in aquarium filtration in bio filter market, such as proprietary cartridges. Market focus on developing cost-effective and effacious bio media for filtering toxic chemicals from aquariums and tanks has been a key evolutionary force. Growing demand for modern power filters play a crucial factor in driving the strides in the bio filter market. The use of canister-style filters is gaining steam among consumers due to their multi-functionality. Self-cleaning aquariums are emerging as a popular category among millennials and various commercial users.

Strides in aquaculture production will propel the global bio filter market to garner a CAGR of ~7% from 2019 to 2027. By the end of this forecast period, the valuation is projected to touch the mark of ~US$ 3 Bn.

Key Findings of Bio Filter Market

  • Self-Cleaning Filters Huge Consumer Proposition

Bio filters are extensively used along with mechanical and chemical media in aquariums. Self-cleaning filters have in recent years gathered traction among millennials and commercial users, since they are low on maintenance. The self-cleaning aquariums fit the nature hectic schedules of millennials. Demand for saltwater aquarium biological filters for breeding beneficial bacteria has also grown substantially over the years, propelling the revenue expansion in the bio filter market. The growing popularity of land-based aquaculture is emerging as a key value proposition for manufacturers of bio filters. Manufacturers in particular are leaning on meeting the demand for recirculating aquaculture systems (RAS). However, the high cost has dampened the adoption of RAS among small fish farmers. Thus, players in the bio filter market are keen on meeting the cost-sensitive markets have ramped up their research and development efforts in unveiling cost-effective, high-end RAS.

