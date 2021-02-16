Siemens Showcases Its Integrated Modular Production Solution That Leverages Its SIMATIC PCS 7 and SIMATIC Batch With Biostat STR DCU From Sartorius

One way to obtain flexibility and speed in the biopharmaceutical industry is modular production—production using individual smart components that are flexibly arranged into a production line and orchestrated by an overarching control system. The solution delivery is a at lower costs and faster timelines compared to a traditional control system.

Siemens recently announced that it can provide a fully integrated modular production solution by leveraging its SIMATIC PCS 7 and SIMATIC Batch and Biostat STR DCU from Sartorius. A demo is being showcased at the Sartorius Application Center in Bohemia, New York.

"If individual elements, such as building blocks, can be joined together in different ways, production lines can be set up quickly and easily changed," said Pamela Docherty from Siemens, explaining the advantages of modular production. The consequence of this flexibility of modular production systems: The process flow diagrams change frequently. This is challenging when trying to automate these systems.

Siemens’ demo shows an example of how to create, start, run, end and review a batch from SIMATIC PCS 7. The seamless integration of Sartorius equipment in a Siemens Distributed Control System (DCS) enables a scalable, fully automated facility that brings cGMP compliance, visualization, and data storage with the option of fully paperless manufacturing facility. The benefits of the SIMATIC PCS 7 and SIMATIC Batch can be realized on both greenfield and brownfield installations.

While the process equipment used to be automated via remote I / O, the individual components are intelligent or self-sufficient with modular production. Therefore, the “integrated package units” can stand on their own. However, to form a production line, they need to interact with each other. This can be achieved by adding an orchestration system, such as a DCS from Siemens, SIMATIC PCS 7.

An agreement between Sartorius and Siemens allowed the companies to build standard interfaces between the Sartorius unit operations and the Siemens control system that enables a much closer integration than what was possible before.

“As an end-to-end solution provider for the biopharmaceutical industry, we must be able to adapt to the ever-changing needs of our customers,” says Jacob Slivka, Head of Sales Integrated Solutions North America, Sartorius. “Our work with Siemens is helping customers bring their concepts to realization faster than ever.”

