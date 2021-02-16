 

Echoing Green Announces $2.5 Million Commitment from Comcast NBCUniversal to Advance Racial Equity 

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.02.2021, 16:35  |  34   |   |   

Echoing Green announced today a $2.5 million commitment from Comcast NBCUniversal to the organization’s $50M Racial Equity Philanthropic Fund. The investment marks the largest corporate contribution to the Fund to date. Echoing Green is a global nonprofit leading the way to enhance social innovation by finding, supporting, and connecting emerging social entrepreneurs. With this investment from Comcast, Echoing Green will launch programming that enables leaders working to dismantle structural racism and build inclusive economies.

The Comcast NBCUniversal partnership will help sustain the work needed to explicitly address the compounding impacts of racial bias. By leveraging social innovation as an additional approach in the racial justice movement, Echoing Green will mobilize next-generation solutions with the power to disrupt structural racism and oppression with the urgency it requires.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Comcast Corporation!
Long
Basispreis 47,23€
Hebel 7,94
Ask 0,47
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 60,90€
Hebel 7,40
Ask 0,67
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

“Echoing Green launched its Racial Equity Philanthropic Fund with a mission to support lasting change through social innovation, which is directly in line with our philanthropic goals,” said Dalila Wilson-Scott, Executive Vice President and Chief Diversity Officer at Comcast. “Comcast is committed to championing this critical work, and we view this partnership with Echoing Green as a fundamental part of our efforts to advance greater equity for all.”

Beginning in 2021, the Fund will invest in emerging and established social innovators focused on advancing racial equity outcomes and will enable the field to disrupt systemic bias globally.

Over the next three years, the Echoing Green Racial Equity Philanthropic Fund will:

  • Support 500 social enterprises whose work is focused on racial equity.
  • Build new onramps to social innovation opportunities by delivering trainings and programming to 5,000 emerging leaders.
  • Engage 10,000 corporate employees, including those at Comcast to support social innovation.
  • Provide programming to advise social entrepreneurs on their business challenges and programming featuring the expertise of innovators who are leading efforts to dismantle inequitable systems.

In addition, Comcast’s partnership will assist Echoing Green with providing funding to its alumni organizations who are working on the frontlines of the racial justice movement, creating a critical opportunity to scale their work.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Echoing Green Announces $2.5 Million Commitment from Comcast NBCUniversal to Advance Racial Equity  Echoing Green announced today a $2.5 million commitment from Comcast NBCUniversal to the organization’s $50M Racial Equity Philanthropic Fund. The investment marks the largest corporate contribution to the Fund to date. Echoing Green is a global …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
bluebird bio Announces Temporary Suspension on Phase 1/2 and Phase 3 Studies of LentiGlobin Gene ...
TechnipFMC Completes Separation of Two Industry-Leading, Independent, Publicly Traded Companies
Li-Cycle, North America’s Largest Lithium-Ion Battery Resource Recycling Company, to List on NYSE ...
Belden Takes Home Emmy Award for Hybrid Electrical & Fiber Camera Cable and Connectors
Accenture Expands Cloud First Offerings and Engineering Capabilities in the UK with Acquisition of ...
Mercialys: 2020 Results
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against bluebird bio, Inc. and ...
Liberty Global Reports Full Year 2020 Results
Sesen Bio Announces FDA Acceptance and Priority Review of its Biologics License Application for ...
Titel
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Palantir Announces Q&A Platform for Shareholders Ahead of Q4 2020 Earnings Release
Teva Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Catcha Investment Corp Announces Pricing of Upsized $275 Million Initial Public Offering
Tilray to Report 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Financial Results on February 17, 2021
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Kraft Heinz Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Arkema Strengthens Bostik’s Brazilian Adhesives Business With the Acquisition of Poliplas
ExOne Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.02.21
Comcast NBCUniversal Wants to Help You “Plan Your Vaccine,” Launches Nationwide Awareness Campaign and Tool to Navigate COVID-19 Vaccination Process
09.02.21
Comcast RISE to Award $5 Million in Grants to BIPOC-Owned, Small Businesses
04.02.21
Comcast Launches Black Experience on Xfinity Channel, Endorsed by African American Film Critics Association
02.02.21
Comcast Provides Update on Decade-Long Commitment to Digital Equity; Announces Plans to Accelerate Efforts In 2021
02.02.21
Comcast Business Expands Teleworker VPN Solution for Enterprise Customers with Cisco Meraki
28.01.21
Comcast Increases Dividend by $0.08 to $1.00 Per Share on an Annualized Basis in 2021
28.01.21
Comcast Reports 4th Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
26.01.21
Comcast Wins Four Technology & Engineering Emmy Awards
24.01.21
Netflix hat gerade fast 1 Milliarde Stunden an Inhalten verloren