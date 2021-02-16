Publication of Prospectus and Circular

The Company has today issued a prospectus (the “ Prospectus ”) relating to an offer for subscription for ordinary shares of 5p each in the Company (" New Shares ") to raise up to £5 million (with an over-allotment facility of up to an additional £15 million) (the " Offer ") following the approval of the Prospectus by the Financial Conduct Authority. This is equivalent to approximately 45 million New Shares assuming the Offer is fully subscribed, with the over-allotment facility fully utilised, based on the current net asset value (“NAV”) and maximum offer costs of 5.5%.

In addition, the Company has today published a circular to shareholders (the "Circular") seeking approval for some minor amendments to the Company's articles of association, the cancellation of the Company's share premium account and capital redemption reserve and two related party transactions with the Company manager Elderstreet Investment Limited (the "Manager") being (i) the entry into a promoter agreement in respect of the Offer and (ii) the entry into a new Investment Management Agreement following the acquisition of the Manager by Draper Esprit plc.

Promoter Agreement

Under the proposed Promoter Agreement, the Company will pay to the Manager a promoter’s fee of 3.0% of the NAV per New Share for each New Share subscribed under the Offer. From this, the Manager will pay all of the costs and expenses (save for commission and adviser charges payable to intermediaries) of the Offer and will contribute to such costs should they exceed the promoter’s fee actually received. The Promoter Agreement contains standard provisions indemnifying the Manager against any liability not due to its default, gross negligence, fraud or breach of FSMA.

New Investment Management Agreement

In recognition of the change of ownership of the Manager, now becoming a formal part of the Draper Esprit plc group, it is proposed that the existing investment management agreement be terminated and, subject to Shareholders’ approval, the New Investment Management Agreement be entered into.

A comparison of the key terms of the Existing Investment Management Agreement against the proposed New Investment Management Agreement are set out in the table below: