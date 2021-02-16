A total of 9 bids for ISK 3,640m were received in the series LBANK CB 23 at 2.29%-2.38% yield. Bids in the amount of ISK 3,340m were accepted in the series at 2.36% yield. Following the tap issuance, the total amount issued in the series will be ISK 46,800m.

In total, 24 bids were received in the auction for the total amount of ISK 6,760m.

A total of 15 bids for ISK 3,120m were received in the series LBANK CB 25 at 3.10%-3.18% yield. Bids in the amount of ISK 2,520m were accepted in the series at 3.15% yield. Following the tap issuance, the total amount issued in the series will be ISK 13,720m.

The bonds are scheduled to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Iceland on 23 February 2021. Arion banki, Islandsbanki and Kvika act as market makers for covered bonds issued by Landsbankinn. Covered bonds issued by Landsbankinn are rated A- with stable outlook by S&P Global Ratings.