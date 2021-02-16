 

Landsbankinn hf. Covered bond offering results

globenewswire
16.02.2021   

Today, Landsbankinn concluded a covered bond auction where two series were offered for sale.

In total, 24 bids were received in the auction for the total amount of ISK 6,760m.

A total of 9 bids for ISK 3,640m were received in the series LBANK CB 23 at 2.29%-2.38% yield. Bids in the amount of ISK 3,340m were accepted in the series at 2.36% yield. Following the tap issuance, the total amount issued in the series will be ISK 46,800m.

A total of 15 bids for ISK 3,120m were received in the series LBANK CB 25 at 3.10%-3.18% yield. Bids in the amount of ISK 2,520m were accepted in the series at 3.15% yield. Following the tap issuance, the total amount issued in the series will be ISK 13,720m.

The bonds are scheduled to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Iceland on 23 February 2021. Arion banki, Islandsbanki and Kvika act as market makers for covered bonds issued by Landsbankinn. Covered bonds issued by Landsbankinn are rated A- with stable outlook by S&P Global Ratings.

The covered bonds are issued in accordance with a license from the Financial Supervisory Authority (FME), with reference to act. no. 11/2008 and FME‘s rules no. 528/2008. Further information on the bonds and the cover pool is available on Landsbankinn‘s website, www.landsbankinn.is/covered-bonds.




