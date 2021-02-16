Makor Capital Hires Lionel Botbol As Global Head Of Makor Investment Banking Division

New York (ots/PRNewswire) - Makor Group ( http://www.makor-capital.com/ ), an

"Building up the investment banking arm in such platform, after a career withbulge bracket banks or running my own venture, is an exciting new challenge. Wewill be leveraging our global presence to source new deals and capital, catchingthe Alpha of new economy businesses for our clients through M&A and Capitalmarket transactions."Mr. Botbol joins Makor's team, bringing with him twenty years of experience asinvestment banker. Mr Botbol started his career as a Consultant in the corporatefinance team of Arthur Andersen in Paris, before moving to the investmentbanking division of JPMorgan in London in 1998, where he focused on Real Estateand Lodging investment banking activities. He then spent 6 years at UBS inLondon as Managing Direction and Co-Head of European Real Estate, LodgingLeisure and Gaming investment banking.After leaving UBS in 2011, Lionel has held senior Advisor or Director positionsin a number of investment banks and corporates. He founded his own boutiquemerchant bank Lionsfield Capital in 2012. Throughout his career, Lionel hasclosed more than 120bn USD of transactions throughout Europe, Asia, the MiddleEast and in Emerging Markets, leading private or public M&A transactions, IPOs,private fund raising, secondary block placement, bonds or convertible debtissuance, securitization, risk management, direct financing, and restructuring,as advisor or principal investor."I am very pleased to welcome Lionel Botbol to the Makor family. His extensiveexpertise in the investment bank field and his deep understanding of theincreasingly popular SPAC process will make an invaluable contribution to ourclients," said Makor Group founder Michael Halimi. "He will make a fantasticaddition to our team."Notes to editors:About Makor ( http://www.makor-capital.com/ )Makor Group is an FCA-regulated international brokerage firm established inMarch 2011 by Michael Halimi and Avi Bouhadana, former Co-Heads of GlobalEquities at Cantor Fitzgerald Europe. Makor provides securities research andexecution services to institutional investors across all asset classes.With offices in New York, Chicago, London, Paris, Geneva, Gibraltar, Tel Avivand Singapore, and over 150 group employees, Makor provides its clients with anaround-the-clock single point of contact. Makor's reputation for original andinnovative trading ideas in risk arbitrage, special situations, relative value,and event-driven opportunities is unparalleled. The firm has been widelyrecognized for its achievements, and for the past 4 years has been ranked 1st inrisk-arb research surveys.Makor acts as agent-only and is therefore not susceptible to common industryconflicts of interest. The firm takes no proprietary positions and as such actsexclusively in the interest of its clients. Makor's understanding of localmarkets, and extensive global relationships, generate unique sources ofliquidity for a diverse client base across all asset classes.In addition to strong client relationships, Makor is a trusted partner forglobal custodians and prime brokers, understanding that both are integral to thesmooth and effective execution of all client transactions. A focus on supportingprime brokerage services, including custody and trade settlement, has beenessential to the growth and success of the Makor franchise.Related Linkshttp://www.makor-capital.com/Contact DetailsJoseph Edwards+44 (0)207 290 5797marketing@makor-capital.comAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/131004/4840085OTS: Makor Group