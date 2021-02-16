 

Tauriga Sciences Inc. to Operate Virtual Exhibitor Booth at the CAMEX 2021 National Association of College Stores Expo on February 22-26, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.02.2021   


The Company is an Approved Affiliate Vendor of The NACS (Vendor ID # 113921) 

NEW YORK, NY, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: TAUG) (“Tauriga” or the “Company”), a revenue generating, diversified life sciences company, with a proprietary line of CBD & CBG infused Supplement chewing gums (Flavors: Pomegranate, Blood Orange, Peach-Lemon, Pear Bellini, Mint, Black Currant) as well as an ongoing Pharmaceutical Development initiative, today announced that it will operate a virtual exhibitor booth at the National Association of College Stores (“NACS”) Campus Store Expo 2021 (the “Tradeshow”) on February 22-26, 2021.  The Company will showcase its Tauri-Gum product line to Buyers from College & University campus bookstores throughout North America.  The Company was a main floor exhibit (Booth # 518), last year, at the NACS Campus Store Expo 2020, which took place in New Orleans, Louisiana on the dates February 9-11, 2020.

The National Association of College Stores is the professional trade association of the $10 Billion campus store industry. The NACS represent nearly 4,000 campuses in the U.S. and Canada, and approximately 1,000 companies that supply goods and services to campus stores.  Through groundbreaking educational events, productive Tradeshows, and award-winning publications, the NACS is the gateway to securing new customers and growing your business in the $10 Billion campus market.

The annual NACS Tradeshow attracts more than 22,000 industry stakeholders from around the world. Buyers and sellers come together to conduct business, learn from one another and network. The expo is segmented into six categories: Fuel Equipment & Services, Food Equipment & Foodservice Programs, Candy/Snacks, Facility Development & Store Operations, Merchandise and Technology.

Please see below, the following Credential(s) has been designated to Tauriga Sciences Inc. by the NACS:

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. – NACS Affiliate Vendor ID # 113921

ABOUT TAURIGA SCIENCES INC. 

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (TAUG) is a revenue generating, diversified life sciences company, engaged in several major business activities and initiatives.  The company manufactures and distributes several proprietary retail products and product lines, mainly focused on the Cannabidiol (“CBD”) and Cannabigerol (“CBG”) Edibles market segment.  The main product line, branded as Tauri-Gum, consists of a proprietary supplement chewing gum that is Kosher certified, Halal certified, and Vegan Formulated (CBD Infused Tauri-Gum Flavors: Mint, Blood Orange, Pomegranate), (CBG Infused Tauri-Gum Flavors: Peach-Lemon, Black Currant) & (Vitamin C + Zinc “Immune Booster” Flavor: Pear Bellini).  The Company’s commercialization strategy consists of a broad array of retail customers, distributors, and a fast-growing E-Commerce business segment (E-Commerce website: www.taurigum.com). Please visit our corporate website, for additional information, as well as inquiries, at http://www.tauriga.com

