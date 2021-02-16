 

AIR Communities (AIRC) Announces 2020 Humberto Award Winner, Joe Tiernan

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.02.2021, 17:00  |  44   |   |   

Philadelphia, PA, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Launched in 2015, the Humberto Award is bestowed annually and named for Humberto Rodriguez, a beloved teammate who tragically lost his life in service to our communities. The award honors teammates who exemplify Mr. Rodriguez’s zest for life, commitment to culture, and dedication to service.

In his 15-year career with AIR Communities, Senior Service Manager Joe Tiernan has supported operations at The Sterling, Park Towne Place, and Chestnut Hall in Philadelphia, and has made a lasting impact on AIR’s culture and operations. Mr. Tiernan actively mentors and trains his colleagues, and was one of the first Service Managers to complete the AIR Service Leadership certification, a program that provides an opportunity for service leaders to demonstrate their competency, knowledge, and skills to earn a unique companywide designation.

Team members are nominated by their peers, and Mr. Tiernan’s efforts earned him not one Humberto Award nomination, but five, from teammates across the company. In addition to managing service at The Sterling, Mr. Tiernan often provides support to other Philadelphia area communities when it’s needed most. “Joe is the first person you call when you need help,” said Park Towne Place Community Manager Patrick McGarry.

Mr. Tiernan’s win – and the $10,000 cash prize that accompanies it – was announced by Keith Kimmel, AIR’s President of Property Operations, during the company’s virtual 2021 Operations kick-off meeting.

“Going above and beyond for our residents is a hallmark of Mr. Tiernan’s career,” said Kimmel. “AIR is proud to reward teammates like Joe, a shining example of leadership, mentorship and living our culture.”

###

About Apartment Income REIT (AIR) Communities
AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country’s largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia. AIR common shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol AIRC, and are included in the S&P 400. For more information about AIR, please visit our website at www.aircommunities.com.

  

CONTACT: Jamie Alvarez
AIR Communities
jamie.alvarez@aircommunities.com



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AIR Communities (AIRC) Announces 2020 Humberto Award Winner, Joe Tiernan Philadelphia, PA, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Launched in 2015, the Humberto Award is bestowed annually and named for Humberto Rodriguez, a beloved teammate who tragically lost his life in service to our communities. The award honors …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Meridian Bioscience Provides an Update on the Revogene SARS-CoV-2 EUA Submission
ReWalk Robotics to Report Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results on February 18, 2021
Hexagon Purus AS: Results for the fourth quarter 2020
Cytovia Therapeutics and Cellectis Partner to Develop TALEN Gene-Edited iPSC-Derived Natural ...
Atari: Results of the first half of 2020-2021
ATARI: Results of the Ordinary & Extroardinary General Shareholders’ Meeting held on February 15, 2021 ...
DMG Provides Update on Crypto-Mining Facility’s Upgrades
Abacus Announces Appointment of CEO
Nano Dimension Prices $500 Million Registered Direct Offering
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s Onsite Blue Hydrogen Production Use of Renewable ...
Grapefruit USA, Inc. Announces Receipt of Initial Informal Acquisition Inquiry
TAAT(TM) Increases Manufacturing Output by 233% to Over 57,000 Cartons Per Month in Response to ...
InflaRx Announces Presentation of New C5a and Vilobelimab (IFX-1) Data from Phase IIB SHINE Study ...
TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to Majority ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin