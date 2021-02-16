 

Vishay Intertechnology Highlights Rigorous Automotive Grade Quality Initiative in New Video

Company’s Standard for Automotive Electronic Components Aims at Zero Defects, Zero Incidents, and Zero Failures

MALVERN, Pa., Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today announced the availability of a new video showcasing the company’s Automotive Grade standard, which the company applies to its electronic components that are destined for a wide range of automotive applications.

Vishay’s Automotive Grade standard incorporates key automotive industry quality initiatives. The requirements cover design, qualification, and manufacturing, and they are used to continuously improve the company’s products and processes. Components fulfilling these requirements earn the Automotive Grade stamp on their datasheets and can be found in virtually every part of the automobile — from advanced driver assistance systems to active braking, airbag ignition, battery management systems, and more — enabling the advancement of electric vehicles.

“For a Vishay component, the Automotive Grade stamp is about more than product testing or AEC-Q qualification — it goes beyond simply meeting a minimum testing requirement,” said Geoff Taylor, Senior Vice President Corporate Quality at Vishay. “It’s a process that begins in the design phase, continues in the qualification stage, establishes and monitors capabilities for critical characteristics throughout the value stream, and undergoes rigorous testing within the application by Vishay in partnership with our customers. The ultimate goal is zero defects, zero incidents, and zero failures.”

To view the video and learn more about Vishay’s Automotive Grade standard, go to https://youtu.be/6cwUuQfP_50.

Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.

The DNA of tech is a trademark of Vishay Intertechnology.

Link to Automotive Grade video:
https://youtu.be/6cwUuQfP_50

Link to DNA of Tech image:
https://www.flickr.com/photos/vishay/50342588442/sizes/l/

Wertpapier


