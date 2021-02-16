Vishay Intertechnology Highlights Rigorous Automotive Grade Quality Initiative in New Video

Company’s Standard for Automotive Electronic Components Aims at Zero Defects, Zero Incidents, and Zero Failures

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. today announced the availability of a new video showcasing the company's Automotive Grade standard, which the company applies to its electronic components that are destined for a wide range of automotive applications.



Vishay’s Automotive Grade standard incorporates key automotive industry quality initiatives. The requirements cover design, qualification, and manufacturing, and they are used to continuously improve the company’s products and processes. Components fulfilling these requirements earn the Automotive Grade stamp on their datasheets and can be found in virtually every part of the automobile — from advanced driver assistance systems to active braking, airbag ignition, battery management systems, and more — enabling the advancement of electric vehicles.