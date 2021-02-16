HEXO Corp. to acquire Zenabis Global Inc.
OTTAWA and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HEXO Corp. ("HEXO") (TSX: HEXO; NYSE: HEXO) and Zenabis Global Inc. ("Zenabis") (TSX: ZENA) are pleased to announce that they have entered into a definitive arrangement agreement (the "Arrangement Agreement") under which HEXO will acquire, by way of court-approved plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia), all of Zenabis’ issued and outstanding common shares in an all-share transaction valued at approximately $235 million (the "Transaction"). Under the terms of the Arrangement Agreement, Zenabis shareholders will receive 0.01772 of a HEXO common share in exchange for each Zenabis common share held (the “Exchange Ratio”). The Exchange Ratio implies a premium per Zenabis common share of approximately 19% based on the 20-day volume-weighted average price ("VWAP") of Zenabis common shares on TSX and HEXO common shares on TSX as of February 12, 2021. Warrants and incentive securities of Zenabis will be adjusted in accordance with their terms to ultimately become exercisable to receive common shares of HEXO based on the share exchange ratio.
The Transaction was unanimously approved by the board of directors of each of HEXO and Zenabis (in the case of Zenabis’ board of directors, after receiving the unanimous recommendation of a special committee formed for purposes of the Transaction), and Zenabis’ board of directors unanimously recommends that its shareholders vote in favour of the Transaction.
Transaction Highlights
-
Strengthened domestic brands: Based on HEXO’s and Zenabis’ most recent interim quarterly financial statements and results, and those of the other top licensed producers in
Canada, the combined organization would be a top three licensed producer in terms of combined Canadian recreational cannabis sales.
-
Foothold in Europe: The Transaction gives HEXO immediate access to the European medical cannabis market through Zenabis’ local partner, with an established facility in the
European Union supplying pharmaceutical products to the European market. The facility also serves as a European Union Good Manufacturing Practice packaging and distribution centre for medical
cannabis products produced in Zenabis' Atholville Facility.
-
Accretive synergies: HEXO estimates that the combined entity may realize annual synergies of approximately $20 million within one year of close, through cost of goods reductions,
additional capacity utilization in HEXO’s Belleville Centre of Excellence and selling, general and administrative savings, which, if realized, should allow HEXO to continue its path towards
positive earnings.
